 »   »  Sacred Games’ Rajshri Deshpande Defends Lovemaking Scenes After They Were Posted On Adult Sites

Actress Rajshri Deshpande, who is seen playing wife to gangster Ganesh Gaitonde in Netflix's first original Indian series Sacred Games, was subjected to criticisms for the lovemaking scenes. The actress is seen in multiple intimate scenes with co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and has displayed her bare front for the scenes. For being a part of such bold scenes, he actress was called a p*rnstar and her bare frontal scenes were posted on adult websites. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Rajshri spoke about the bold lovemaking scene and said that "It was a tender moment between a husband and wife,".

She further added, "Sex is a beautiful thing... coming close is a beautiful thing. It is unfortunate that people are talking about it this way. They (the audiences) are immature and don't understand the relevance of these (sex) scenes. I am not dancing on something which is derogatory. I am making love to my husband and that too not in a crass way,".

When asked if being criticised for her art affected her, she said,"I did feel bad about it (criticism), but I have to move on. I approached this scene as Subhadra's character. As an artist, I have to do my job. I know my intention was not wrong. The writers (Smita Singh, Vasant Nath and Varun Grover) are very good at their job, they would not write something which is not relevant. It is not like a commercial item number, ki pehle item number becho, fir movie bhechege."

Rajshri was previously featured in the movie Sexy Durga, which also had to face a lot of trouble from Censor Board's end. Addressing that Rajshri said, "Imagine this happening to a film which travelled to 50 films festivals and won prestigious awards. No one knows that I am Sexy Durga and that this is my film. My parents live in small town and they will never be able to see my work because my films will not release there. Here in cites also there are no opening for films like ours."

Rajshri Deshpande has done an amazing job in her previous movie Angry Indian Goddesses too. She has done minor roles in films such as Talaash and Kick.

