 »   »  Sacred Games Controversy: Delhi HC Says 'Actors Cannot Be Held Liable For The Dialogues'

Netflix's first Indian original series Sacred Games is in the news yet again. The Delhi High Court said that the actors can't be held liable for the dialogues in the hearing that took place today July 16, 2018. The plea was filed by the Congress member Balla, who found the subtitles in the series to be derogatory. In the fourth episode, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who plays the role of Ganesh Gaitonde is seen calling the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, a wimp.

The Delhi High Court further added, "All 8 episodes have already been aired. Nothing new will be aired." The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 19, 2018. Even Balla in his complaint had asked for the deletion of the scene, but continue to air the episodes otherwise.

Yet another prominent government representative to express his view on the issue was Rahul Gandhi. He took his Twitter handle and said, "My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that".

Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of the honest cop Sartaj Singh while addressing the issue told FirstPost, "We have to understand if people are trying to gain political mileage...watching like hawks whether any moment can be exploited...there are good judges and lawyers in place who can handle all this. Let's set the precedent and let's get on with it."

He further added, "If you date someone from the wrong caste, somebody will kill you in some parts of India. That's just the way it is. We are at the edge but we try and make interesting things. It's frustrating when somebody tries to pull it down."

Actress Swarna Bhasker also quoted Rahul Gandhi's tweet and said, "It is impressive that a mainstream politician like @RahulGandhi is taking this clear and progressive stand on freedom of expression and censorship. Also it's gracious and mature that he is able to set aside the personal for the larger goal of democratic rights. #CreditWhereDue" - (sic)

The hearing at Delhi High Court on Thursday July 19, 2018, will decide the fate of the series in terms of deletion of some of the most important scenes and dialogues.

