 »   »  Sacred Games Review: Netflix’s First Original Indian Series!

Sartaj Singh Played By Saif Ali Khan

Through the entire series, the city Mumbai is addressed as Bombay as the series is a magnificent backdrop to story about crime, corruption and violence in the post Independence period. Saif, who plays the role of Sartaj Singh, is an honest cop who gets a call one day by the notorious gangster who was thought to be dead for 15 years. The story kicks off when the caller says Sartaj has 25 days to save Bombay from a massive attack that could kill a huge number of people.

Nawazuddin Is Seen As The Notorious Gangster

Following the call, the story goes back in time to show how the gangster Gaitonde rose from a street beggar to a feared slum gangster. Nawazuddin has done an amazing job in terms of delivering his acting skills.

Radhika Apte Seen As Anjali Mathur

Actress Radhika Apte is seen playing the role of a RAW agent by the Anjali Mathur, who is a young overachieving person at the workplace. Talking about her character in the movie, Radhika told Vogue,"She has tremendous power over them, but she executes it in a very neutral way. She's also fighting in that particular time, trying to find gender equality."

Kashyap & Motwane Have Co-directed The Series

The Netflix original is co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. It is written by Varun Grover, Smita Singh and Vasanth Nath. The creators have worked with a far bigger canvas compared to movies, creating cross-weave of characters and events. The use of profanity and depiction of nudity is a bold move made by the creators considering the Indian audiences.

Based On Vikram Chandra’s Novel

The eight-episode series is adapted from Vikram Chandra's 2016 best selling novel of the same name. The 947 pages novel focuses on nuances of Bombay and depicts dark humour, violence and crime in the most creative ways that will leave the readers hooked on to the story and the intricate characters.