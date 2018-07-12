 »   »  Sacred Games’ Scenes To Be Deleted? Plea Filed Against The Series In Delhi High Court

Congress Members Offended By Usage Of The Word P*ssy

Rajiv Sinha, the Congress member from Kolkata first filed an FIR against Netflix, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the producers of Sacred Games for using the word p*ssy against the former Prime Minister of India. The subtitle was later changed to ‘wimp' following the complaint.

Sacred Games Blamed For Incorrect Representation

It wasn't the subtitle alone that offended the supporters of Rajiv Gandhi. Rajiv Sinha's complaint further read the facts concerning the former Prime Minister have been misrepresented. The congress member was also quoted saying, "the show crosses all limits of decency and has taken the Indian film industry to a new low".

The New Plea In Delhi High Court

A day after Rajiv Sinha's complaint, advocate Balla quoted in his plea against the series saying, the show "incorrectly depicts historical events of the country like Bofors case, Shah Bano case, Babri Masjid case and communal riots". Similar to the first complaint, Balla's plea also pointed at the usage of the word in a scene from the fourth episode.

Streaming Can Continue After Deletion Of Scenes

Tweets by ANI with regard to deletion of scenes said, "A plea has been moved in Delhi High Court against Netflix, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Phantom Productions, Vikram Motwani, Anurag Kashyap & Govt of India for derogatory & abusive remarks against former PM Rajiv Gandhi in an episode of 'Sacred Games" and "Plea seeks stay on streaming of an episode of 'Sacred Games' and deletion of a particular part of the episode containing derogatory & abusive remarks against former PM Rajiv Gandhi." - (sic)

Will There Be A Season 2?

Rumours hold that the first season of Sacred Games only covers 25% of Vikram Chandra's novel. Therefore, there are high chances of having a few more seasons. Well, we definitely look forward to more seasons of this thriller-crime drama. Do you too?