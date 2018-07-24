 »   »  Sacred Games Season 2: 'My Character Becomes As Big As Gaitonde' Says Pankaj Tripathi!

We are still digesting all that Netflix's first Indian original series Sacred Games had to offer, and the actor Pankaj Tripathi who plays the role of Guruji just dropped a bomb. Pankaj Tripati has revealed that his character is going to be as big as Ganesh Gaitonde! Yes, you heard it right. The character that was described as Teesra Baap in the pilot season, will reportedly be the mastermind behind the chain of events. Pankaj says there will be a clash of titans as Guruji will bail out on his trainee.

In an interview to Mid Day Pankaj said, "Guruji is a larger-than-life part and will become the most sought-after character in the series. My character becomes as big as Gaitonde." The first season of Sacred Games left us numb with the ambiguous death of Ganesh Gaitonde. However, the makers of the series have confirmed that there will be four more seasons.

Though Pankaj was seen only in a handful of scenes from the first season, he says he had an amazing experience working with the team. He further added, "Anurag, Vikram and Varun [Grover, writer] know me for many years now. I simply followed the brief they gave me. It was a brilliant experience to do this show. I even dubbed the lines in English."

While cherishing memories from the past, the actor revealed that he and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were schoolmates at the National School Of Drama. He said, "Nawaz bhai and I lived in the same hostel at the NSD. We admire each other's work. Since we come from the same acting background, our approach to work is similar. We have been taught by the same people. When we meet, we hardly talk work, we reminisce about the old times."

Sacred Games is the first Indian political drama to stream on the international platform Netflix. The series is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The story revolves around the rise and fall of the slum gangster Ganesh Goitande in Mumbai. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of Gaitonde and Saif Ali Khanis seen playing the honest cop Sartaj Singh.