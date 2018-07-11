 »   »  Here’s Why Sacred Games Subtitles Are Offending Congress & Hindutva Supporters

Sacred Games, the first original Indian web series, has managed to break the internet for all sorts of reasons. While the critics and audiences are going gaga over the story and its representation, the subtitles for the series has offended the congress members and Hindutva supporters in India. Addressing this, Rajiv Sinha, who is a member of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee filed an FRI against Netflix, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the producers of the series for the usage of the cuss word 'pu**y' against the former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi.

Rajeev Kumar Sinha was triggered by a scene from the fourth episode titled Brahmahatya, in which Ganesh Gaitonde calls Rajiv Gandhi a coward by using the word 'fattu', which was subtitled as 'pu**y' in English. Besides the profanity, Rajiv Sinha in the complaint has pointed at issues with regard to misrepresentation of facts during Gandhi's period. He says, "Along with this, the serial also crosses all limits of decency and has taken Indian Film Industry to a new low."

The complaint further read, "Will request you to consider this as my formal complaint and lodge an FIR against Netflix, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Producers of serial Sacred Games and other under appropriate sections of IT Act and IPC."

In the scene that involves the profanity, Nawazuddin who plays the role of Gaitonde, says how the Congress government in 1986 tipped the Supreme Court's judgment in the Shah Bano Case aside. The judgment spoke about maintenance of Muslim women and Congress feared a backlash from the Muslim community. Gaitonde says, "Woh pradhaanmatri Rajiv Gandhi, who fattu bola, chup baith aurat."

Sacred Games, the first original Indian series by Netflix has not only lured the audiences India, but is gaining worldwide recognition for its overwhelming way of portrayal of life in Mumbai. The story revolves around lives of a turban-clad Mumbai cop and a notorious slum gangster played by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui respectively. The eight-episode season released on Friday July 6, 2018.

