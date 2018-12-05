 »   »  Salman Khan & Family Are The FIRST Guests On The Kapil Sharma Show! Kapil Starts To Shoot Today

After a break and bit of downfall in his career, Indian comedian ace Kapil Sharma is all set to return to the small screen with the second season of his famous comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Amidst the preparations for his wedding, Kapil is reportedly starting to shoot today. What is more exciting is the set of guests appearing on the first episode of this season, and it's none other than Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his family. Yes, you heard it right!

A source told Pinkvilla, "The first celebrity guest is none other than the Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan who will be accompanied by his family. While Kapil will be joined by his original gang - Chandan, Kiku Sharda and Sumona, the audience will get to see Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek as well along with Rochelle Rao."

"This time around, the mood is set and the audience will get to see a whole new plot unveil with characters galore and fun unlimited,", the source further added. It sounds exciting already! We just can't wait to see this star cast come together to make us roll on floor laughing yet again.

Meanwhile, Kapil is also held up with his wedding preparation. A few days ago, Kapil and his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath shared pictures of their wedding invite kit, which consists of traditional Indian sweets.

The wedding is scheduled to take place in Ginni's hometown Jalandar on December 12, 2018. A reception will later be held at Kapil's hometown Amritsar. He has also told that the Mumbai reception which tentatively planned for the 24th may differ depending on his show.