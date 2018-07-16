 »   »  Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal Share Beautiful Pictures From Their Switzerland Holiday! Check Pics

En Route To Switzerland

Mohit captioned the image as, "I am sure everyone must have dreamt of going to #swizerland in their childhood. Even I did and now it's going to come true and that too with the person I 💕 the most @sanayairani . When will we reach ? Sooooo excited" - (sic)

They Arrived In Style

Mohit shared this image with his fans all excited about his Switzerland tour with the wife and said,

"Welcome to Switzerland! @sanayairani and @itsmohitsehgal kickstart their first visit to Switzerland. Let's see where they are going ....#swisstravelsystem #rhaetianrailway" - (sic)

Sun-kissed!

Sanaya shared this image of herself seated on a local train in Switzerland. The actress looks stunning as she casually poses for the camera, while the pleasant sun rays fall on her face. She captioned the image as, "Vitamin D in it purest form . Pic courtesy @itsmohitsehgal @myswitzerlandin #swisstravelsystem #lifeisbeautiful" - (sic)

It’s Mohit’s Turn Now

Similar to the picture his wife posted from inside the train, Mohit also shared this image and captioned it as, "Why can't I live here forever ???? @myswitzerlandin #swisstravelsystem #swizerland". Fans commented, "Mohit u r absolutely hot n handsome" and "Lovely!! Have a wonderful trip!!" - (sic)

By The Lake

This image shows the couple posing by the lake while the Swiss mountains stand high behind them. The serene beauty of the place seems to be blowing Sanaya and Mohit's minds off! He captioned the image as, "And they have arrived at their destination! @sanayairani & @itsmohitsehgal in @stmoritz !

#inlovewithswitzerland #lakestmoritz #firsttrip" - (sic)