 »   »  Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal Share Beautiful Pictures From Their Switzerland Holiday! Check Pics

Related Articles
- 7 Years Of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon: Sanaya Irani Gets Nostalgic, Thanks Fans For Unlimited Love!
- Sanaya Irani, Drashti Dhami & Other TV Stars Share Cute Pictures & Wish Their Moms On Mother’s Day
- Sanaya Irani Says Being Part Of Bollywood Film Fanaa Was A Mistake, But Why?
- Divyanka-Vivek, Hina-Rocky, Sanaya-Mohit, Drashti & Others Celebrate The Festival Of Colours ‘Holi’
- NEW PICS: Sanaya-Mohit, Bharti-Harsh & Others Attend Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim GRAND Reception
- Here’s How Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Jennifer, Bharti-Harsh & Other TV Actors Celebrated Christmas!
- Sanaya Irani & Nia Sharma Have A Blast On Their Birthdays (PICS)
- Sargun Mehta’s Extended Birthday Celebrations With Her Girl Gang – Sanaya Irani, Asha Negi & Others
- Is Barun Sobti & Shivani Tomar’s Show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Going Off Air?
- Barun Sobti Celebrates Birthday With Wife, Friends Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Ridhi Dogra & Others
- Why The Makers Decided To Replace Niti Taylor On Life OK’s Ghulam?
- Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi Says It’s A Fair Game; Hard Work & Fans' Support Made Them Win!
Television actors and real life couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are currently holidaying in Switzerland and from the pictures they have been sharing, one can tell that they are having an amazing time! From traveling in the local train to cycling by the lake, the duo is enjoying every moment. Both Sanaya and husband Mohit took to their Instagram handles to share their holiday pictures with fans. Though the couple got married two years ago, the honeymoon charm is still evident on their faces. The duo met on the sets of their show Miley Jab Hum Tum where they fell in love.
En Route To Switzerland
Mohit captioned the image as, "I am sure everyone must have dreamt of going to #swizerland in their childhood. Even I did and now it's going to come true and that too with the person I 💕 the most @sanayairani . When will we reach ? Sooooo excited" - (sic)
They Arrived In Style
Mohit shared this image with his fans all excited about his Switzerland tour with the wife and said,
"Welcome to Switzerland! @sanayairani and @itsmohitsehgal kickstart their first visit to Switzerland. Let's see where they are going ....#swisstravelsystem #rhaetianrailway" - (sic)
Sun-kissed!
Sanaya shared this image of herself seated on a local train in Switzerland. The actress looks stunning as she casually poses for the camera, while the pleasant sun rays fall on her face. She captioned the image as, "Vitamin D in it purest form . Pic courtesy @itsmohitsehgal @myswitzerlandin #swisstravelsystem #lifeisbeautiful" - (sic)
It’s Mohit’s Turn Now
Similar to the picture his wife posted from inside the train, Mohit also shared this image and captioned it as, "Why can't I live here forever ???? @myswitzerlandin #swisstravelsystem #swizerland". Fans commented, "Mohit u r absolutely hot n handsome" and "Lovely!! Have a wonderful trip!!" - (sic)
By The Lake
This image shows the couple posing by the lake while the Swiss mountains stand high behind them. The serene beauty of the place seems to be blowing Sanaya and Mohit's minds off! He captioned the image as, "And they have arrived at their destination! @sanayairani & @itsmohitsehgal in @stmoritz !
#inlovewithswitzerland #lakestmoritz #firsttrip" - (sic)
Also Read - PICS: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Contestants Are Having Fun In Argentina