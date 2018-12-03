 »   »  Sanaya Irani Is Missing Hubby Mohit Sehgal On His B'day! Wishes Him By Sending Virtual Kisses

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Telangana Polls: TRS Releases Poll Manifesto
-
- Royal Enfield 350 Electra With Rear Disc
- Hockey World Cup 2018 — India Hold Belgium To a Draw
- Non-Subsidised LPG Cylinder Rate Decrease By Rs. 133 Per Cylinder
- Three New BSNL ‘Data ka Sixer’ Wired Broadband Plans Launched
- First Pics From PC- Nick's Sangeet Are All Things Fun!
- Jalandhar: The City Of Rich Cultural
- 11 Years Old Chinese Girl is 6 Feet 7 Inches Tall
Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal first met on the sets of their show Miley Jab Hum Tum. Not only did their characters fall madly in love with each other, but the actors ended up being each others lovers and spouses eventually. Sanaya and Mohit, who have been happily married, are considered to be one of the most loved and happening couples of the telly world. They are often seen traveling, partying together and simply enjoying each other's company. However, today, Mohit is celebrating his birthday in Sanaya's absence. This is how the actress wished her hubby whom she's missing a lot!
Sanaya Sends Him Virtual Kisses
Sanaya shared a picture of her and Mohit sharing a kiss before the Eiffel tower and wrote, "Sending virtual kisses your way @itsmohitsehgal. Wish I was there with you today. Happy Birthday baby love you and miss you so much" - (sic)
Mohit's B'day With Family
Meanwhile, Mohit also shared a video on Insta story that showed him cutting a cake with his family in Delhi. He captioned the video as, "Celebrating my birthday with family after soooooo long. Misses you baby" - (sic)
Their Love Is Impeccable
This duo never shies away from expressing their love for each other. Recently, Sanaya shared an adorable picture with Mohit and wrote, "Its rare to find a partner who infact acknowledges the individual YOU and appreciates the differences. @mohitsehgal you never once asked me change. It is so effortless to be myself with you that sometimes its frustrating. A love like ours is truly rare..is there anything as beautiful and rare as our love?" - (sic)
Mohit's Unconditional Love For Sanaya
Mohit's captions are no less with respect to praising his wife. Under one of his pictures he wrote, "The truth? I love you. A lot. You make me happy. You make me laugh. You're different. You're little crazy. You're special. You're the best. You're everything to me and your smile can make my day baby" - (sic)
They Are Friends First!
Sanaya and Mohit are the living proof to the fact that best friends make the best couple. It's not always the romance that binds to these two together. They are as adventurous and fun in each other's company. Mohit captioned one of their pictures as, "Reliving #sholay. Ye dosti hum nahi todenge.. My best friend since #mileyjabhumtum" - (sic)
MOST READ : Ishqbaaz's Kunal Jaisingh & Bharati Kumar Wedding On This Day; 'There Were No Romantic Proposals