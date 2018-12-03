 »   »  Sanaya Irani Is Missing Hubby Mohit Sehgal On His B'day! Wishes Him By Sending Virtual Kisses

Sanaya Sends Him Virtual Kisses

Sanaya shared a picture of her and Mohit sharing a kiss before the Eiffel tower and wrote, "Sending virtual kisses your way @itsmohitsehgal. Wish I was there with you today. Happy Birthday baby love you and miss you so much" - (sic)

Mohit's B'day With Family

Meanwhile, Mohit also shared a video on Insta story that showed him cutting a cake with his family in Delhi. He captioned the video as, "Celebrating my birthday with family after soooooo long. Misses you baby" - (sic)

Their Love Is Impeccable

This duo never shies away from expressing their love for each other. Recently, Sanaya shared an adorable picture with Mohit and wrote, "Its rare to find a partner who infact acknowledges the individual YOU and appreciates the differences. @mohitsehgal you never once asked me change. It is so effortless to be myself with you that sometimes its frustrating. A love like ours is truly rare..is there anything as beautiful and rare as our love?" - (sic)

Mohit's Unconditional Love For Sanaya

Mohit's captions are no less with respect to praising his wife. Under one of his pictures he wrote, "The truth? I love you. A lot. You make me happy. You make me laugh. You're different. You're little crazy. You're special. You're the best. You're everything to me and your smile can make my day baby" - (sic)

They Are Friends First!

Sanaya and Mohit are the living proof to the fact that best friends make the best couple. It's not always the romance that binds to these two together. They are as adventurous and fun in each other's company. Mohit captioned one of their pictures as, "Reliving #sholay. Ye dosti hum nahi todenge.. My best friend since #mileyjabhumtum" - (sic)