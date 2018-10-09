 »   »  Alok Nath Accused Of Rape By Vinita Nanda: ‘I Hadn't Just Been Raped, I Had Been Brutalised’

As the #MeToo moment in India has gained immense momentum in the last few weeks, yet another incident comes into light. Noted Television producer and director Vinita Nanda has opened up about being raped and sexually harassed by a renowned actor from her show Tara. Though she hasn't named the accused, the usage of 'Sanskari in the description clearly point at the actor Alok Nath, who is referred to as sanskaari babuji.

Vinita took to her Facebook handle to share the details of the incident that took place nearly two decades ago. Recalling the incident Vinita wrote, the actor, "...came drunk on our sets. He continued to drink till the time he was called for the shot. When the moment came and the camera rolled, he felt up our female lead and very viciously. My lead actress slapped him. We asked him to leave the sets and told him that he was not going to be on the show any longer."

Following this, four of Vinita's shows were shut don due to changes in the management. Little did she know what awaited her later. Vinita further wrote, "I was invited to a party to this mans house, his wife, my best friend was out of town. It was usual for our group of friends from theatre to meet regularly so there was nothing unusual about my going to the party. As the evening flowed, my drinks were mixed and I began to feel strange. Then at around 2am I left his house. Nobody followed me or offered to drop me home, which was what was rather unusual."

"All I knew at the time was that I had to get home. I could sense it wouldn't be right for me to stay thee any longer. I started to walk home on the empty streets although the distance to my own house was long. Midway I was accosted by this man who was driving his own car and he asked me to sit in it and said he would drop me home. I trusted him and sat in his car. I have faint memory after that."

" I can remember more liquor being poured into my mouth and I remember being violated endlessly."When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in pain. I hadn't just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised. I couldn't get up for my bed (sic).", she concluded.

