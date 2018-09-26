 »   »  Sara Ali Khan To Open Up About Saif's Broken Marriage & Relation With Bebo On Koffee With Karan 6

Ever since Karan Johar released the teaser video of Koffee with Karan season 6, fans have been waiting to know the names of the stars who will be gracing the chat show. Karan's show is famous for all the gossips and controversies it has created over the last five seasons. And this season too, the filmmaker has planned on making celebrities spill the beans on several untouched issues. We have learned from a recent report that Saif Ali Khan will be appearing on the show as a guest with his daughter Sara Ali Khan. It has also been told that Sara will be revealing a few less-known details regarding her family.

A source told Mid-Day, "Since the latest season will air before her debut film Kedarnath hits screens, this will be the first time that the audience will get a peek into what Sara is like. Karan feels that the episode, complete with witty banter and fun questions, will be a great way to introduce the youngster to viewers."

"The duo has been briefed to expect hardball questions from Karan. He intends to tap into all aspects of Sara's life - from growing up in a broken marriage to forming a bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan and little Taimur," the source further added. We wonder what Sara has to say?

Both of Saif's children from his previous marriage share a warm equation with Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur. Kareena, Sara and Ibrahim have been snapped together at multiple occasions. Saif's ex-wife Amrita herself has declared time and again that her children share a warm bond with Kareena and she has no qualms about it.

