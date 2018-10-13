India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »  Sara Khan Gets Trolled Yet Again! Haters Call Her Out For Revealing 'Too Much Skin'

Sara Khan Gets Trolled Yet Again! Haters Call Her Out For Revealing 'Too Much Skin'

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Television actress Sara Khan has always been in the news for stirring up controversies. Previously, she was called out for posting bikini pictures on her Instagram handle. While some appreciated her bold looks, the haters use the platform for moral policing and even asked her to change her religion, a few weeks ago, she was in the news yet again for acting in a Pakistani commercial. Seems like nothing can stop this diva from exposing her bold side as she recently posted a few sensual pictures on her Instagram handle. Immediately, hate messages began to pour in under the picture and she was called out for revealing too much skin.

    @aheli.6138

    "Sara have some sense, afterall you're muslim!! No it's not about religion or only Hindu people can wear such things but seriously some things JUST NEED TO STOP!! Seriously you even didn't think once before posting such things!!! How could you????" - (sic)

    @sanasaleeeem

    "Earlier they were less SLUTTY and less Confident
    NOW they are more SLUTTY and more Confident !!
    Lesson for the kids : Search the difference between MODERNIZATION and LIBERALISM ? and decide what you want in your country !!"

    @iamrishi1

    "I don't like promoting Alcohol shouldn't be encouraged. Very bad lighting for the photo and you simply look so silly! "

    @active_girl_100

    "Wen u knw ur so ugly da only thing u hve it's a body, so u shw tht n still look like shit, u fucking begariat, jus remove tht frm ur head, ur insulting those who actually wear a headscarf properly, it doesn't suit u. U look Crap fam" - (sic)

    @misoo__s123

    "Scarf and half naked then dancing on bismillah song ? May Allah Swt Show u the right path" - (sic)

    MOST READ : What? Prince Narula Wanted To Break-up With Yuvika Chaudhary Before Getting Engaged!

    Read more about: sara khan
    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 14:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue