 »   »  Sara Khan Gets Trolled Yet Again! Haters Call Her Out For Revealing 'Too Much Skin'

Related Articles
- After Bikini Pics, Sara Khan Shamed For Acting In Pakistani Commercial; Gets Called A 'Traitor'!
-
- Sara Khan Does It Again; This Time She Poses In A Bikini With Angad Hasija! (PICS)
- On Independence Day, Sara Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Mahika & Sofia Hayat Demand Freedom From Trolls
- After Bathtub Controversy, Sara Khan Trolled For Bikini Post; Haters Ask Her To Change Her Religion!
- Sara Khan Rushed To A Hospital On Her Birthday In Dubai!
- After Sara Khan & Hina Khan, Now Arshi Khan Is Trolled By Religious Fanatics On Social Media!
Television actress Sara Khan has always been in the news for stirring up controversies. Previously, she was called out for posting bikini pictures on her Instagram handle. While some appreciated her bold looks, the haters use the platform for moral policing and even asked her to change her religion, a few weeks ago, she was in the news yet again for acting in a Pakistani commercial. Seems like nothing can stop this diva from exposing her bold side as she recently posted a few sensual pictures on her Instagram handle. Immediately, hate messages began to pour in under the picture and she was called out for revealing too much skin.
@aheli.6138
"Sara have some sense, afterall you're muslim!! No it's not about religion or only Hindu people can wear such things but seriously some things JUST NEED TO STOP!! Seriously you even didn't think once before posting such things!!! How could you????" - (sic)
@sanasaleeeem
"Earlier they were less SLUTTY and less Confident
NOW they are more SLUTTY and more Confident !!
Lesson for the kids : Search the difference between MODERNIZATION and LIBERALISM ? and decide what you want in your country !!"
@iamrishi1
"I don't like promoting Alcohol shouldn't be encouraged. Very bad lighting for the photo and you simply look so silly! "
@active_girl_100
"Wen u knw ur so ugly da only thing u hve it's a body, so u shw tht n still look like shit, u fucking begariat, jus remove tht frm ur head, ur insulting those who actually wear a headscarf properly, it doesn't suit u. U look Crap fam" - (sic)
@misoo__s123
"Scarf and half naked then dancing on bismillah song ? May Allah Swt Show u the right path" - (sic)
MOST READ : What? Prince Narula Wanted To Break-up With Yuvika Chaudhary Before Getting Engaged!