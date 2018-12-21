English
 »   »  Sara Khan Offers Condolences To Danish Zehen; The Video Of His Car Accident Will Bring Chills!

Sara Khan Offers Condolences To Danish Zehen; The Video Of His Car Accident Will Bring Chills!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    YouTube sensation and Ace Of Space contestant Danish Zehen's death came across as a shocker and his fans from across the nation are mourning his loss. Yesterday, upon hearing the news of his death, Ace Of Space host Vikas Gupta left Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 press meet and rushed to offer his respects to Danish Zehen. Fans were inconsolable and hundreds and thousands of them attended his funeral that took place last night. And now, Bollywood actress Sara Khan took to her Instagram handle to offer her condolences to him. Also, an alleged video of his car accident is making rounds on the internet, that'll bring chills to your body!

    Sara Khan Remembers Danish Zehen

    Sara shared a video and wrote, "R.I.P Danish Zehen ❤️❤️❤️" - (sic). In the video Danish is seein trying to woo Sara. He is seen dancing, laughing and being flirtatious with the actress as he offer her a rose. This video is from the time when Sara had been Ace Of Space.

    Fans were touched by Sara's gesture. A fan commented under her post saying, "I was praying dat you @saraalikhan95 will definitely say a word for him nd u did it was sooo generous gesture from you we'll are saddened to hear this out personally i dnt knw him by any reference my only memory was on ace of space when you were there and he did an excellent performance to woo you may god RIP his soul"- (sic)

    MOST READ : These Were Danish Zehen's Last Words; Thousands Of Fans & Followers Attend Danish's Funeral!

    Danish met with an accident when he was returning from a wedding in December 20, 2018. The accident took place in Vashi, Mumbai. Reports are making rounds that Danish was seen making videos while driving and that could have led to the accident. However, the actual reason behind it yet to be disclosed.

    View this post on Instagram

    WATCH the SHOCKING video of YouTuber Danish Zehen's brutal car accident in which the lifestyle blogger passed away. @pinkvillatelly . . . #danishzehen #caraccident #youtuber #blogger #aceofspace #realityshow #video #sad #pinkvillatelly

    A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (@pinkvillatelly) on Dec 21, 2018 at 1:17am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    R.I.P Danish Zehen ❤️🖤❤️🖤❤️🖤

    A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 20, 2018 at 10:27am PST

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 17:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue