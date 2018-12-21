 »   »  Sara Khan Offers Condolences To Danish Zehen; The Video Of His Car Accident Will Bring Chills!

YouTube sensation and Ace Of Space contestant Danish Zehen's death came across as a shocker and his fans from across the nation are mourning his loss. Yesterday, upon hearing the news of his death, Ace Of Space host Vikas Gupta left Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 press meet and rushed to offer his respects to Danish Zehen. Fans were inconsolable and hundreds and thousands of them attended his funeral that took place last night. And now, Bollywood actress Sara Khan took to her Instagram handle to offer her condolences to him. Also, an alleged video of his car accident is making rounds on the internet, that'll bring chills to your body!

Sara shared a video and wrote, "R.I.P Danish Zehen ❤️❤️❤️" - (sic). In the video Danish is seein trying to woo Sara. He is seen dancing, laughing and being flirtatious with the actress as he offer her a rose. This video is from the time when Sara had been Ace Of Space.

Fans were touched by Sara's gesture. A fan commented under her post saying, "I was praying dat you @saraalikhan95 will definitely say a word for him nd u did it was sooo generous gesture from you we'll are saddened to hear this out personally i dnt knw him by any reference my only memory was on ace of space when you were there and he did an excellent performance to woo you may god RIP his soul"- (sic)

Danish met with an accident when he was returning from a wedding in December 20, 2018. The accident took place in Vashi, Mumbai. Reports are making rounds that Danish was seen making videos while driving and that could have led to the accident. However, the actual reason behind it yet to be disclosed.