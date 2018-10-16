 »   »  Satyamev Jayate Supports #MeToo; Aamir Khan To Invite The Survivors & Victims To The 4th Season

As the #MeToo movement in India is growing by the day by bringing out some of the most unexpected and horrifying stories, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has extended his support. According to the latest reports, the season 4 of Satyamev Jayate will start off by supporting the movement. Sources have revealed that the actor is planning on inviting the survivors and victims of sexual harassment fro different walks of life.

A source told DNA, "With several women opening up about sexual harassment at workplaces and otherwise, Aamir wants to throw light on their problems and the issue of their safety. He has told his team to start doing research on it. He will invite the #MeToo survivors to share their horrifying experiences. He will also get some of the alleged accused on the show to present their point of view."

Aamir Khan has always had a strict policy against sexual harassment. He and wife Kiran Rao issued a joint statement on their official Twitter handle which said, "Aamir Khan Productions, we have always adopted a policy of zero tolerance for sexual misconduct and sexual abuse. predatory behavior of any kind. "