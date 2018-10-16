India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »  Satyamev Jayate Supports #MeToo; Aamir Khan To Invite The Survivors & Victims To The 4th Season

Satyamev Jayate Supports #MeToo; Aamir Khan To Invite The Survivors & Victims To The 4th Season

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    As the #MeToo movement in India is growing by the day by bringing out some of the most unexpected and horrifying stories, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has extended his support. According to the latest reports, the season 4 of Satyamev Jayate will start off by supporting the movement. Sources have revealed that the actor is planning on inviting the survivors and victims of sexual harassment fro different walks of life.

    Satyamev Jayate Season 4 To Support #MeToo

    A source told DNA, "With several women opening up about sexual harassment at workplaces and otherwise, Aamir wants to throw light on their problems and the issue of their safety. He has told his team to start doing research on it. He will invite the #MeToo survivors to share their horrifying experiences. He will also get some of the alleged accused on the show to present their point of view."

    MOST READ : Was Priyank Sharma Two-Timing Divya Agarwal Before Bigg Boss? There Was Another Lady In His Life!

    Aamir Khan has always had a strict policy against sexual harassment. He and wife Kiran Rao issued a joint statement on their official Twitter handle which said, "Aamir Khan Productions, we have always adopted a policy of zero tolerance for sexual misconduct and sexual abuse. predatory behavior of any kind. "

    Read more about: aamir khan satyamev jayate
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 17:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue