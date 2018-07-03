 »   »  Shahrukh Khan To Reunite With Salman Khan For Dus Ka Dum Finale!

Two biggest stars of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to reunite for the finale of Dus Ka Dum Season 3! Over the last few years we've seen how the actors have been supporting each other. Previously, Shahrukh appeared on Bigg Boss to promote his 2015 movie Dilwale and later in 2017, for Raees.

Similarly, Salman will be seen in a cameo in Shahrukh's next big release Zero. Salman also had Shahrukh as a cameo in his 2017 movie Tubelight. As the duo is coming together yet again, the fans can't contain their excitement to see these two superstars rock the small screen.

According to DNA reports, the King Khan will be seen taking Salman's challenge on the grand finale of the game show, Dus Ka Dum. The sources said, "While other stars have been approached for a few episodes, the last one has been reserved for SRK. Both the Khans are expected to bring the house down. Their camaraderie is for everyone to see."

A special teaser of the forthcoming movie Zero was released on the eve of Ramzan, which featured both Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. Seems like the fans do not have to wait until the release of the movie in December, as the duo will be seen together soon on television. We are getting to witness the coming together of two stars yet again!

