 »   »  Sharad Malhotra To Play Anurag Basu In Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Hina Khan Denies Playing Komolika!

Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced the remake of her super hit television show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, speculations with regard to choosing actors for the iconic roles are making rounds. The latest names added into the list are actors Sharad Malhotra and Hina Khan. According to the recent reports by Times Of India, Sharad Malhotra has been chosen for the role of Anurag Basu. However, Hina Khan denied playing the role of Komolika during an interaction with News 18. Here's what the actors have to say about being cast on the love saga Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2.
Hina Khan Brushed Off The Rumours
Though numerous reports lately confirmed that Hina Khan has been finalized to play the antagonist on Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, the actress revealed it all to be a hoax. While talking to News18 she said, "There is nothing like that now. I have not signed any project just yet. I talked to them. But nothing has been signed yet. I can not say anything about this now."
Anurag's Role Is Confirmed
According to Pinkvilla's reports, Sharad Malhotra is confirmed to play the role of the iconic Anurag Basu and apparently, the character is going to turn the viewers insane. The reports further read that, Sharad is close to signing the show. Anurag's role was played by actor Cezanne Khan on the original show
Erica Fernandes Has Started Shooting
While the makers of Kasautii Zindagi 2 were busy looking for the male lead, Erica Fernandes started her shoot for the female lead. Erica was seen clad in a back dress and red dupatta while shooting for the teaser of the show, similar to what Shweta Tiwari carried for the title track of the original show.
Kushal Tandon & Kishwer Merchant Denied The Rumours
Television actor Kushal Tandon took to his Twitter handle, to address the news with regard to him being cast on the show and said, "Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon to join Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot? who are these reliable sources." Kishwer Merchant also brushed off the rumours by saying, "No. I have not been approached for the Kasautii remake."
Ekta Says New Komolika Will Be Less Obvious
Ekta Kapoor, who is yet to reveal the name of the actress who will be seen playing the iconic Komolika, took to Twitter to describe the new antagonist saying, "So much speculation on who is Komolika! Just that she will be totally diff than the earlier one! Smarter, less OTT, as fierce just less obvious."
