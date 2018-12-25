 »   »  Shilpa Shinde Says Danish Zehen’s Death In A Car Accident Is Mysterious; Is She Hinting At Someone?

Ace Of Space contestant Danish Zehen, who was also a famous YouTuber, recently passed away in a horrific car accident. The 21-year-old was reportedly returning from a wedding when his car hit against a divider and lost control. Thousands of his fans were a at of his final rites which took place a day after his death. His friends from the show Ace Of Space and many other celebrities took to their social media to mourn his death. Vikas Gupta is one among late Danish's friends who has been extremely vocal with regard to Danish's passing away.



And now, the former Bigg Boss winner and television actress Shilpa Shinde has come forward to offer her condolences to Danish's family and friends. But,it wasn't only that. In a series of Tweets that she posted, she's seen calling Danish Zehen's death mysterious. Shilpa also went on to demand serious and immediate investigation into it.

Shilpa Tweeted, "Heartfelt condolences on #mysterious accident of #DanishZehen..May his soul #RIP but he will himself clear the clouds on this planned accident and will then rest in peace. This requires immediate and serious investigation. He was not destined to go. " - (sic)

In another Tweet she wrote, "Yes .. No mainstream media is covering the news.. Different information flashing on private news floating on YouTube.. His Instagram account gets deleted immediately. Lots of mystery behind this..@MumbaiPolice" - (sic)

We wonder if Shilpa is hinting at someone as she questions Danish's death. We need to wait and watch what the Mumbai Police has to say. A few days ago, Vikas Gupta also took to his social media to question the sudden deletion of Danish's Instagram.

He said, "Tribute by @mtvindia for @danish_zehen It's a request to @instagramto please reinstate #danishzehen Instagram account. His family has sent emails and tried contacting but there is no response so far. This is very important for his family and people who love him please share this and tag @instagram on comments so that they take into notice. His brother is trying a lot from his side but I think when the number of people increase they will have to notice and take an action. #Coolestbadboi#zehen #aceofspace My #houseguest P.S. please come together to help his family #lostsouls". - (sic)