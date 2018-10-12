 »   »  SHOCKING! Shilpa Shinde Says There's 'No Rape' In The Industry; Everything Is Mutual! #MeToo

#MeToo Is Useless!

Shilpa said the whole #MeToo movement is useless and there is no point in bringing something up after years. She said, "It's rubbish. You have to take a call that time only, it's simple. You should speak about that matter that time only. Even I got a lesson. Jab hota hai, tabhi bolo - baad mei bolne ka koi faayeda nahi, it's useless."

'No Rape In This Industry'

People were taken aback when Shilpa said, "Women are speaking now but at that time also I said that there's no rape in this industry - zabardasti nahi hota. Whatever has happened in our industry, it's a mutual understanding. It's a mutual thing. If you are not ready to do that, just leave that thing."

'Give And Take Policy'

She feels by being extremely vocal about these issues, women are only ruining the reputation of the industry. She further added, "This industry is not bad and it's not very good. Everywhere these things happen. I don't know why khud hi industry ka naam kharaab kar rahe hai. So those who are working and they got work - sab hi log kharaab hai? Aisa nahi hai, it totally depends on you. Aapse saamne waala insaan kaise react karta hai, aap usko kaise answer karte ho. It's totally a give and take policy."

On The #MeToo Again

When specifically asked on what she has to say about the movement, this is what the actress had to say, "Honestly I don't want to talk about it. I feel whatever is happening today - it's something different - nothing will be changed. It will go on and on and on. I don't know why they are spoiling our industry's name. People are now talking about our industry - ki aisa hota hai, waisa hota hai."