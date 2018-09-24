 »   »  Shivashish Mishra Had Connection With Salman Prior To Bigg Boss 12; Captured With Kareena & Saif!

Did Salman Influence Shivashish?

We can't deny the fact that Shivashish has been secretive about his identity from the start. According to Latestly's recent reports, Shivashish had met Salman Khan as a struggling actor. This makes us wonder if the only reason Shivashish entered the reality show was Salman Khan.

Shivashish Is From The Industry!

The self-claimed businessman had shared a picture with Salman Khan on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "With the birthday boy... 2bajrangi bhagats, 2indori's, 2gether, 20 ka dum."

Though Shivashish managed to keep his identity a secret, a few pictures that are making the rounds on the internet have revealed the truth. Not only was he seen with Salman Khan, but in another picture, he is seen posing with the Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Is Shivashish Playing Safe?

If you've noticed, Shivashish has come across as one of the most smartest contestants on Bigg Boss 12. He has been involved in minimal fights compared to the other contestants and is often seen being in good terms with all the contestants.

Are Shivashish & Sourabh At Risk?

Seems like both Shivashish and Sourabh have hidden agendas in the glass house. Sourabh was previously exposed for lying about his profession, and so was Shivashish. Both the contestants, who originally hail from the entertainment world, have lied about their professions. This might not go well with the fans who are supporting their jodi!