 »   »  Shivashish Mishra Lost A Popular TV Show For Being Unprofessional! Will He Survive Bigg Boss 12?

Bigg Boss 12 has been on air for less than a few days and we are already witnessing a huge amount of drama on the show. Following the themes of vichitr jodis, this season has brought together some of the most interesting commoners who are competing against solo celebrities. Among the commoners, Shivashish Mishra is one such contestant who has already won the fans' appreciation for his conventional looks. But not always has the stud managed to succeed with his good looks.
He Was Hanuman's Support
Apparently, businessman Shivashish was previously a part of the television show Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. The mythological show was telecast on Sony TV in 2017. Shivashish played the role of Nal, which was an important character on the show and also in Hanuman's life.
Shivashish Chose Party Over Hanuman
Apparently, Shivashish is a party animal. He chose to walk out of the show because it interfered with his party life! According to the reports, he left the show midway.
A Source Revealed The Truth
A source told Bollywoodlife," He loves to party and during the shoot of the show he wanted to spend four good days celebrating it with his friends. As a result, he decided to opt out of Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman."
Will He Survive BB 12?
Bigg Boss 12 is sans parties and all the luxuries one can enjoy in real life. We wonder how this would impact Shivashish who is a party animal. Will he choose to walk out of Bigg Boss 12 too? We need to wait and watch for that.
But He's Turned A Heartthrob Already
A few days into the glass house and Shivashish has already managed to gain a decent fan following. The young fans are excited to have a good looking man in the house. @deepthireddy said, "I want to see more of #ShivashishMishra 😍😍🔥🔥 damn hot he is man." - (sic)