English
 »   »  Shivashish Mishra Lost A Popular TV Show For Being Unprofessional! Will He Survive Bigg Boss 12?

Shivashish Mishra Lost A Popular TV Show For Being Unprofessional! Will He Survive Bigg Boss 12?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bigg Boss 12 has been on air for less than a few days and we are already witnessing a huge amount of drama on the show. Following the themes of vichitr jodis, this season has brought together some of the most interesting commoners who are competing against solo celebrities. Among the commoners, Shivashish Mishra is one such contestant who has already won the fans' appreciation for his conventional looks. But not always has the stud managed to succeed with his good looks.

    He Was Hanuman's Support

    Apparently, businessman Shivashish was previously a part of the television show Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman. The mythological show was telecast on Sony TV in 2017. Shivashish played the role of Nal, which was an important character on the show and also in Hanuman's life.

    Shivashish Chose Party Over Hanuman

    Apparently, Shivashish is a party animal. He chose to walk out of the show because it interfered with his party life! According to the reports, he left the show midway.

    A Source Revealed The Truth

    A source told Bollywoodlife," He loves to party and during the shoot of the show he wanted to spend four good days celebrating it with his friends. As a result, he decided to opt out of Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman."

    Will He Survive BB 12?

    Bigg Boss 12 is sans parties and all the luxuries one can enjoy in real life. We wonder how this would impact Shivashish who is a party animal. Will he choose to walk out of Bigg Boss 12 too? We need to wait and watch for that.

    But He's Turned A Heartthrob Already

    A few days into the glass house and Shivashish has already managed to gain a decent fan following. The young fans are excited to have a good looking man in the house. @deepthireddy said, "I want to see more of #ShivashishMishra 😍😍🔥🔥 damn hot he is man." - (sic)

    Karanvir Bohra's OCD Affecting BB 12 Inmates?

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 10:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue