 »   »  SHOCKING! Arshi Says Vikas Snatched Her Opportunity of BB 12 Enrty & Gave It To Rohit Suchanti!

Arshi Says Vikas Chose Rohit Over Her

In the interview Arshi Khan said that she was in Kolkata for an event. As soon she landed in Mumbai, she was called to Lonavala by the Bigg Boss 12 makers, and her wild card entry into the house on October 19, 2018 was fiinalised. Apparently, the deal was fianlised, but things took an ugly turn when Vikas learned about this. Arshi says, Vikas ensured she lost the chance and gave the chance to Rohit Suchanti.

She Say Vikas Convinced Her

Apparently, Vikas told Arshi that a man replaces a man, and woman replaces another woman in Bigg Boss and that's how it works. She further added that, many of the contestants on Bigg Boss have all been Vikas' clsoe friends, such as Priyank Sharma, Benafsha, Rohit Suchanti and Karanvir Bohra.

Vikas Didn't Give Her Rs 3 Lakhs

Apparently, Vikas had told Arshi that he would spilt the 6 Lakhs he recived between her and Jyoti. However, she never recived it. But, Vikas pressurised her to tell the media that he gave her the money. Arshi then told Vikas that she wouldn't lie. Upong being questioned about the money by Bigg Boss makers, she said she doesn't want it.

BB 12 Makers Are Influenced By Vikas

Arshi further added thats she always thought high of Bigg Boss makers and respected their decision. She thought they never listened to other and all that mattered to them was the show. But, now she feels they are highly influenced by Vikas!