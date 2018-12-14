 »   »  Shweta Basu's Mehendi & Engagement Ceremonies PICS Out & Bride-to-be Is All Set For Poolside Party

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Shweta Basu is another on the list to get hitched soon! The Makdi actress will be getting married to her boyfriend of four years Rohit Mittal tomorrow. The pre-wedding rituals have already begun and according to the reports, the ceremonies are taking place in The Grand Hyatt Hotel in Pune. The couple have dated for 4 years and have been in a live-in-relationship for 2 years. Rohit and Shweta got engaged in June 2018. Here are some of the pictures of Shweta Basu from her Mehendi and Engagement ceremonies that you ought to see!
Shweta Slay's In Pink
Shweta's would be sister-in-law shared a few images of the bride-to-be, and we got to say she looks beautiful! Shweta is seen wearing a pink lehenga and blouse with golden sequence work on it.
Poolside Party Awaits
According to the latest reports, Shweta will be hosting a poolside party tonight at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. In the above picture, she is seen getting some intricate mehendi design on her legs.
Shares First Pic With Fans
The actress herself took to Instagram to share a special picture with her fans. She posted a picture of one of her legs filled with beautiful henna designs on the insta story. This is the first picture from pre-wedding celebrations that Shweta has shared on social media.
Shweta & Rohit Engaged
According to Spotboye report, Shweta and Rohit got engaged in a lavish ceremony. Shweta looked beautiful in a pink-coloured dress. The engagement ceremony was held at a 5-star hotel.
All Set To Get Hitched
Shweta, along with her friends took to Bali to celebrate her bachelorette. The wedding will take place in Pune tomorrow, followed by a reception which will be held next week. The couple will be getting married in both Marwari and Bengali style.
