 »   »  Shweta Basu's Mehendi & Engagement Ceremonies PICS Out & Bride-to-be Is All Set For Poolside Party

Shweta Slay's In Pink

Shweta's would be sister-in-law shared a few images of the bride-to-be, and we got to say she looks beautiful! Shweta is seen wearing a pink lehenga and blouse with golden sequence work on it.

Poolside Party Awaits

According to the latest reports, Shweta will be hosting a poolside party tonight at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. In the above picture, she is seen getting some intricate mehendi design on her legs.

Shares First Pic With Fans

The actress herself took to Instagram to share a special picture with her fans. She posted a picture of one of her legs filled with beautiful henna designs on the insta story. This is the first picture from pre-wedding celebrations that Shweta has shared on social media.

Shweta & Rohit Engaged

According to Spotboye report, Shweta and Rohit got engaged in a lavish ceremony. Shweta looked beautiful in a pink-coloured dress. The engagement ceremony was held at a 5-star hotel.

All Set To Get Hitched

Shweta, along with her friends took to Bali to celebrate her bachelorette. The wedding will take place in Pune tomorrow, followed by a reception which will be held next week. The couple will be getting married in both Marwari and Bengali style.