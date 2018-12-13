 »   »  Shweta Basu-Rohit Mittal’s Wedding: FIRST Picture Revealed! Couple Delighted To Start A New Journey!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Makdi actress Shweta Basu got married to her boyfriend of 4 years Rohit Mittal today, at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Pune. The pre-wedding rituals have had kept the couple occupied the last two days. We showed you some of the inside pictures from Shweta's Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. Last week, she had taken off to Bali with her friends to celebrate her bachelorette before entering a new phase of her life. Shweta and Rohit tied the knot only a few minutes ago, and here we have their first wedding picture!
Bengali Wedding
From the picture, it looks like Shweta and Rohit had a Bengali style wedding. Basu looks beautiful in the orange-golden saree and Rohit makes for a handsome groom. The couple dated for several years and lived together before getting engaged in September, 2018.
Haldi With Her Parents
The actress held her Haldi ceremony today at The Grand Hyatt Hotel in Pune. In the above picture, she seen chilling with her parents as she preps for her D-Day. She wrote, "Maa Papa during Haldi puja" - (sic)
Rohit Sports A Bright Smile
Seems like none was as excited as Rohit on their wedding day! In one of the pictures that his sister Surbhi Singh Mittal shared, he's seen expressing his joy with a face full of Haldi. She captioned the image as, "Groomed for the day".
When He Put A Ring On Her Finger
According to the reports, Shweta and Rohit got engaged last night in a lavish ring exchanging ceremony. The actress was even seen throwing a poolside party for her close friends and family. The engagement ceremony was also held at The Grand Hyatt Hotel in Pune.
