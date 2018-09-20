 »   »  Singer Talat Aziz Defends Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Anup Jalota, Says He's An Amazing Human Being!

Ever since Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu entered Bigg Boss 12, they've been subjected to immense trolling for their controversial relationship. More than Jasleen, the 65-year-old devotional singer is targeted for dating a woman of a much younger age and talking about it publicly. Singer Talat Aziz, who is a good friend of Anup's, didn't like the way the latter was being trolled and took to his Facebook handle to express the same. In a long post, Talat Aziz defended Anup saying he deserves to be treated with respect and that he is an amazing person.

Aziz wrote, "In the last two days there has been so much trolling in the social media and platforms of Anup Jalota who is my dear friend since the last 40 years. So I want to say something about him.

First of all Anup has been an exemplary husband father brother and absolutely a steadfast friend standing shoulder to shoulder with everyone he cared for. He has been a source of encouragement to new singers and encouraged them.

We have seen him steady as a rock during the traumatic 14 years of his dear wife Medha's illness. During this time of extreme emotional physical and also financial stress because of heart transplants kidney failures of his dear wife Medha I have never seen him even with a crease or a frown on his forehead . He was at her side through out with a smile .We all used to wonder how he was able to cope with all this stress which would have broken anyone less strong.

So I appeal to all friends and music lovers to kindly remember that he has been a pillar of the music industry for over four decades on the basis of his musical prowess and strength only. One doesn't last that long in this profession if you do not have the strength of character for it.

I wish him all the best and happiness in his life and career and pray that the Almighty grants him happiness which he truly deserves".

Do you feel Anup Jalota's relationship with Jasleen deserves to be treated this way? Let us know in the comments below!

