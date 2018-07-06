 »   »  Sophie Choudry Talks About Her Next Project, Will Be Seen On Web Series Soon!

Shoot Starts Soon

"Audiences can soon see me in a web series. I have got lots of interesting scripts, but there is only one that I liked. So, I will start shooting it at the end of the year."

Sophie Is Currently Busy

"I am definitely working on some stuff. I am focusing a lot more on music, so I will be shooting two music videos this month and they will be out really soon."

She Sends Her Love To Sonali Bendre

While talking about Sonali's recent cancer diagnosis she said, "I want to send Sonali lots of love and strength. I love and adore her. I have been a big fan of her and she is a wonderful girl. She has fighting spirit and I hope she fights this out."

Travel Lover

Sophie is often seen traveling and the actress shares all the special memories from her tour with the fans on Instagram. She shared a picture from her travel to Lebanon and captioned it as, "To travel is to live! Bonjour Byblos, sabah al khair❤️ #lebanon #byblos #beirut #jbeil #jbeil_byblos_lebanon #arabic #wanderlust #traveldiaries #giglife #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #ootd #nofilterneeded #mondaymotivation #mondayvibes #grateful #blessed" - (sic)

Fitness Freak

Undoubtedly, she's one of the hottest celebrities. Even at the age of 36, the actress knows how to take care of her fit structure. She posted this image on Instgram displaying her toned shins and said, "Be your own inspiration..Don't wish for a good body. Work for it!! #fitnessgoals #beachbody #goals #fitness #health #focus #workhard #tbt #throwbackthursday #favepic #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #bootyfordays #legsfordays" - (sic)