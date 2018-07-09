 »   »  Sreejita De Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Rainbow Bikini! Actress Vacations In Maldives

Sun-Kissed

One of the first photos the actress shared shows her facing the sun while casually posing from within the pool. She captioned the image as, "Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows. #CocoonMaldives#EaseMyTrip#HealthyCheats" - (sic)

The Unusual Girl

"My mother told me I had a chameleon soul, no moral compass pointing due north, no fixed personality; just an inner indecisiveness that was as wide and as wavering as the ocean. #CocoonMaldives #EaseMyTrip #HealthyCheats" - (sic)

With The Lady Friend

In another that Sreejita shared, she's seen sharing a joyful moment with model friend Pryanca Talukdar. She captioned the images as, "The ocean stirs the heart, inspires the imagination and brings eternal joy to the soul." - (sic)

Hotness Personified

Sreejita's next beach outfit was as good as her rainbow bikini. Calling herself water baby, she captioned the image as, "If you're walking down the right path and you're willing to keep walking, eventually you'll make progress. #earlymornings #waterbaby #peace" - (sic)

She’s Fearless

The actress uses captions that define her persona. "Don't be afraid of being different, be afraid of being the same as everyone else. #waterbaby #earlymornings #majormissing #CocoonMaldives" - (sic)

Fans’ Love

Some of the comments read, "Nothing Makes A Woman More Beautiful Than the belief That She Is Beautiful", "It's a pity it's impossible to hold a beauty contest among the angels because then you would have won." and "All the water behind is evaporating... plse stay away 4m water as the world really need it."- (sic)