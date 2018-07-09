English
 »   »  Sreejita De Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Rainbow Bikini! Actress Vacations In Maldives

Sreejita De Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Rainbow Bikini! Actress Vacations In Maldives

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Who said we are past the bikini body season? Uattran actress Sreejita De is vacationing in Maldives while looking drop dead gorgeous in rainbow bikini! The 28-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and shared some of the most sensual pictures from the vacation with fans. Sreejita is accompanied by model friend Pryanca Talukdar, who is also seen flaunting her curvaceous frame. Fans who were take aback to see their favorite actress in the hot avatar, complimented the bold looks by showering her with endless comments!

    Sun-Kissed

    One of the first photos the actress shared shows her facing the sun while casually posing from within the pool. She captioned the image as, "Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows. #CocoonMaldives#EaseMyTrip#HealthyCheats" - (sic)

    The Unusual Girl

    "My mother told me I had a chameleon soul, no moral compass pointing due north, no fixed personality; just an inner indecisiveness that was as wide and as wavering as the ocean. #CocoonMaldives #EaseMyTrip #HealthyCheats" - (sic)

    With The Lady Friend

    In another that Sreejita shared, she's seen sharing a joyful moment with model friend Pryanca Talukdar. She captioned the images as, "The ocean stirs the heart, inspires the imagination and brings eternal joy to the soul." - (sic)

    Hotness Personified

    Sreejita's next beach outfit was as good as her rainbow bikini. Calling herself water baby, she captioned the image as, "If you're walking down the right path and you're willing to keep walking, eventually you'll make progress. #earlymornings #waterbaby #peace" - (sic)

    She’s Fearless

    The actress uses captions that define her persona. "Don't be afraid of being different, be afraid of being the same as everyone else. #waterbaby #earlymornings #majormissing #CocoonMaldives" - (sic)

    Fans’ Love

    Some of the comments read, "Nothing Makes A Woman More Beautiful Than the belief That She Is Beautiful", "It's a pity it's impossible to hold a beauty contest among the angels because then you would have won." and "All the water behind is evaporating... plse stay away 4m water as the world really need it."- (sic)

    Jennifer Winget Has A Fetish That Turns Her Crazy!

    Read more about: sreejita de uttaran
    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 10:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue