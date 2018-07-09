 »   »  Sreejita De Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Rainbow Bikini! Actress Vacations In Maldives

Related Articles
Who said we are past the bikini body season? Uattran actress Sreejita De is vacationing in Maldives while looking drop dead gorgeous in rainbow bikini! The 28-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and shared some of the most sensual pictures from the vacation with fans. Sreejita is accompanied by model friend Pryanca Talukdar, who is also seen flaunting her curvaceous frame. Fans who were take aback to see their favorite actress in the hot avatar, complimented the bold looks by showering her with endless comments!
Sun-Kissed
One of the first photos the actress shared shows her facing the sun while casually posing from within the pool. She captioned the image as, "Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows. #CocoonMaldives#EaseMyTrip#HealthyCheats" - (sic)
The Unusual Girl
"My mother told me I had a chameleon soul, no moral compass pointing due north, no fixed personality; just an inner indecisiveness that was as wide and as wavering as the ocean. #CocoonMaldives #EaseMyTrip #HealthyCheats" - (sic)
With The Lady Friend
In another that Sreejita shared, she's seen sharing a joyful moment with model friend Pryanca Talukdar. She captioned the images as, "The ocean stirs the heart, inspires the imagination and brings eternal joy to the soul." - (sic)
Hotness Personified
Sreejita's next beach outfit was as good as her rainbow bikini. Calling herself water baby, she captioned the image as, "If you're walking down the right path and you're willing to keep walking, eventually you'll make progress. #earlymornings #waterbaby #peace" - (sic)
She’s Fearless
The actress uses captions that define her persona. "Don't be afraid of being different, be afraid of being the same as everyone else. #waterbaby #earlymornings #majormissing #CocoonMaldives" - (sic)
Fans’ Love
Some of the comments read, "Nothing Makes A Woman More Beautiful Than the belief That She Is Beautiful", "It's a pity it's impossible to hold a beauty contest among the angels because then you would have won." and "All the water behind is evaporating... plse stay away 4m water as the world really need it."- (sic)
