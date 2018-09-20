 »   »  SHOCKING! Sreesanth Using Mobile Phone Under The Blanket In Bigg Boss 12 House? Caught On Camera!

The Video Goes Viral

Usage of mobile phone is strictly prohibited in the Bigg Boss house. Yet, going by what the video shows, looks like Sreesanth still took a chance by sneaking his phone under the blanket when the lights went off. Though the device is not visible in the dark, one can clearly see him move his finger in a swiping motion!

It Is A Question Still

Since we got to witness this unacceptable act on an unseen footage, we need to wait and watch on what Bigg Boss has to say about this. Some of the viewers who have come across the video have a different opinion. It's been told that Sreesanth was simply rubbing his toes, which makes it look like he was using a phone.

Fans Defend Sreesanth

Sreesanth's fans were quick to defend their favourite celebrity when the video went viral. A fan said, "Arey ye phn nhi h ..wo apne paun ko touch kr rha tha ..i have seen it" and "Vo apne legs ki viens ko press kr RHA h." - (sic)

Sreesanth Gets Trolled

Besides being surprised by this alleged act of Sreesanth's, some used the opportunity to troll him. They said it was rather dumb of him to use the phone before the camera, when he could have done it in the washroom or someplace more discreet.

He Needs To Watch His Moves

Mobile phone is not the only factor that could land Sreesanth in trouble. Ever since he's entered the house, his stubbornness and behaviour towards the other contestants, especially the Khan sisters, is creating an unpleasant image of his. Do you think he might have to leave soon if this continues?

Or Is It A Planned Stunt For TRP?

Needless to say, reality shows are not always authentic in terms of what they show to the viewers. Previously, some of former Bigg Boss contestants such as Aashka Goradia and Shweta Tiwari said that Bigg Boss editing leads to a lot misunderstanding. It is quite possible that this is just another editing trick to get more TRP.