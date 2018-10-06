 »   »  Sreesanth Is The Highest Paid In Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan & Vikas Gupta Slam Him For Sexist Comment

Related Articles
- BB 12 Is The Most Boring Of All Seasons! Fake Identities, Scripted Relationships & More To Blame!
-
- Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Anup Jalota & Jasleen Matharu To Get Eliminated, But Here’s The TWIST!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 Enters Top 10 Slot; Bigg Boss 12 Drops Down!
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir, Sreesanth & Neha Get Nominated; Salman’s Partner Govinda To Grace The Show!
- Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Life's Struggles On BB 12, She Struggled For Food Due To Enochlophobia!
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bharti Singh To Enter The House, But Here’s The TWIST!
The last few days rumors were making rounds that ex-cricketer and actor Sreesanth was paid the least in Bigg Boss 12. However, sources close to him have now revealed that he's in fact getting paid the highest. You would be surprised to hear know the number, too! Well, we aren't surprised as he's one such contestant who has managed to grab a lot of attention from the start. Recently, he was also slammed by Salman Khan and Vikas Gupta for making extremely sexist comments.
Salman Khan Coaxed Sreesanth
A source close to Sree told Times of India, "Sreesanth was initially very hesitant to take part in the Bigg Boss show and agreed only because Salman Khan coaxed him a lot. Salman has always been fond of him. The channel officials also spoke to him many times before he was convinced. He was given a grand entry by Salman into the show which is proof of how much the channel and Salman respect Sreesanth."
This Is How Much Sree Is Getting Paid
"He is in fact the highest paid, and is getting more than Rs 50 lakh per week. We have all the records. The channel even showed him the contract of all the participants to show him he was the highest paid in the history of Bigg Boss."
Salman Khan Warns Sreesanth
Apparently, Sreesanth's discrimination against women has not gone well with the host of the show Salman Khan. Khabri shared a tweet that read, "Salman Bashed #Sree for asking Shiv to quit captaincy task against Surbhi as she is girl, He told him dont underestimate girls." - (sic)
Vikas Gupta Unhappy With Salman
Former Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta wrote, "Very Dissapointed with @sreesanth36 for underestimating Women in the Indian cricket team and the big boss house. Make him watch @eyehinakhan doing the tasks he wouldn't take women lightly ever 5 out of 11 seasons have been won by women including ours @ShindeShilpaS #BigBoss12."
Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth Threatens to Beat Romil Up! Will This Lead To His Elimination?