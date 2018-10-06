 »   »  Sreesanth Is The Highest Paid In Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan & Vikas Gupta Slam Him For Sexist Comment

Salman Khan Coaxed Sreesanth

A source close to Sree told Times of India, "Sreesanth was initially very hesitant to take part in the Bigg Boss show and agreed only because Salman Khan coaxed him a lot. Salman has always been fond of him. The channel officials also spoke to him many times before he was convinced. He was given a grand entry by Salman into the show which is proof of how much the channel and Salman respect Sreesanth."

This Is How Much Sree Is Getting Paid

"He is in fact the highest paid, and is getting more than Rs 50 lakh per week. We have all the records. The channel even showed him the contract of all the participants to show him he was the highest paid in the history of Bigg Boss."

Salman Khan Warns Sreesanth

Apparently, Sreesanth's discrimination against women has not gone well with the host of the show Salman Khan. Khabri shared a tweet that read, "Salman Bashed #Sree for asking Shiv to quit captaincy task against Surbhi as she is girl, He told him dont underestimate girls." - (sic)

Vikas Gupta Unhappy With Salman

Former Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta wrote, "Very Dissapointed with @sreesanth36 for underestimating Women in the Indian cricket team and the big boss house. Make him watch @eyehinakhan doing the tasks he wouldn't take women lightly ever 5 out of 11 seasons have been won by women including ours @ShindeShilpaS #BigBoss12."