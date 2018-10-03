 »   »  Srishty Rode Reveals Her Past Identity On Bigg Boss 12; Neha Pendse Demands Her Luxuries

Related Articles
- BB 11’s Master Mind Vikas Gupta To Enter Bigg Boss 12 House For ‘Sach Ka Samna’ To Spice Up The Game
-
- Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Her Addiction On Bigg Boss 12 & Breaks Down, Srishty Consoles Her!
- Bigg Boss 12: Dipika, Srishty & Somi's Ugly Tiff; Somi Snaps At Sreesanth For Calling Her Babe!
- Neha Pendse Wins Fans' Hearts Along With Luxury Task; Twitterati Declare Her Bigg Boss 12 Winner!
- Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode's Fiance Manish Doesn't Like Her Being Compared To This Actress!
- This Is How Bigg Boss 12's Srishty Rode Celebrated Her B'day; Rubina Dilaik & Others Surprise Her!
Bigg Boss 12 fans are relishing a huge amount of entertainment, as a series of interesting factors have unfolded lately. While contestants have been eliminated, some have entered the glass house. And, some of the inmates like Shivashish and Sourabh were exposed for hiding their original names and identities. In a recent unseen footage of Bigg Boss 12, television actress Srishty is seen talking to Jasleen and the new wild card entrant Surbhi Rana, where she reveals her past identity. You would be surprised to learn this about Srishty. Also, Neha Pendse says Bigg Boss makes her cry for the little of the things.
Srishty Rode Talks About Her Past
Srishty while talking to Jasleen and Surbhi reveals that she has not always looked the way she does now. Apparently, she was a football-playing tomboy who mostly wore shorts and shoes. Jasleen and Surbhi were surprised to learn about this.
She Was Hesitant To Talk About It
Upon hearing Srishty's story, Surbhi asks her what led to the transformation. Srishty, who was hesitant to talk about it, said she can't talk about it on the national television.
Neha Demands Luxuries
Neha Pendse was seen discussing about the luxuries she's earned with Dipika and Surbhi. The actress won the Samudri Lootere task and earned luxuries, which she hasn't received yet.
Bigg Boss Not Answering Neha
Neha also admitted to the fact that she has not received answers from Bigg Boss with regard to her luxuries, and that she has to cry over little things at Bigg Boss 12, as they are denied of luxuries unless they earn it.