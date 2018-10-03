 »   »  Srishty Rode Reveals Her Past Identity On Bigg Boss 12; Neha Pendse Demands Her Luxuries

Srishty Rode Talks About Her Past

Srishty while talking to Jasleen and Surbhi reveals that she has not always looked the way she does now. Apparently, she was a football-playing tomboy who mostly wore shorts and shoes. Jasleen and Surbhi were surprised to learn about this.

She Was Hesitant To Talk About It

Upon hearing Srishty's story, Surbhi asks her what led to the transformation. Srishty, who was hesitant to talk about it, said she can't talk about it on the national television.

Neha Demands Luxuries

Neha Pendse was seen discussing about the luxuries she's earned with Dipika and Surbhi. The actress won the Samudri Lootere task and earned luxuries, which she hasn't received yet.

Bigg Boss Not Answering Neha

Neha also admitted to the fact that she has not received answers from Bigg Boss with regard to her luxuries, and that she has to cry over little things at Bigg Boss 12, as they are denied of luxuries unless they earn it.