 »   »  Stand-up Comedian Bharti Singh Turns 34 Today! Here’s How Family & Friends Wished Her

Bharti Singh, who became the face of Indian stand-up comedy, is celebrating her birthday today, July 3, 2018. The Great Indian Laughter Challenge runner up turns 34. Born and brought up in Punjab, Bharti gained recognition for her eccentric sense of humour.The comedian married writer Harsh Limbachiyaa in 2017 in Goa. As Bharti enters another year, this is how family and friends wished her on her birthday in the most adorable way.
Monalisa’s Love
Bhojpuri actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa took to her Instagram handle to wish her dear friend Bharti. She posted a picture from Bharti's wedding and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday to my dearest ,Sweetest, Innocent , Super Talented , Extraordinary @bharti.laughterqueen ... #birthdaygirl #enjoytothefullest #loveyou"- (sic). Mona and Bharti had participated in Nach Baliye Season 7 with their respective spouses.
Harsh Has An Adorable Message For His Beloved
Bharti's better-half said, "To the world... You're a great comedian, a friend to some, a daughter, a daughter in law, a sister, a Masi... But to me.... You're my world... You're my wife and my best friend... You not just make me laugh... But you double my joy and half my sorrow... Happiest birthday to the bestest person in the world... Because she is my world.... Love you loads @bharti.laughterqueen
Happiest birthday from your Hubby! ?ﾟﾤﾗ❤️❤️
#birthdaygirl #birthdayvibes #mydarling #loveofmylife #haarshkibharti #loveyouloads" -(sic)
Hubby’s B’day Present
The comedian shared with fans how her husband Harsh wished her, by posting a picture with the presents she received from him. The duo is seen holding a workout kit. Bharti captioned it as, "Best birthday gift from @ritebite_maxprotein
A gift that's going keep me fit throughout the year and keep motivating me towards my goal ?ﾟﾤﾗ
Thank you guys... Gifts have started flowing ?
#birthdaygirl #birthdayvibes #birthdayprep #gifts #love"-(sic)
Maniesh’s Message For B’day Girl
Television host Maniesh Paul also wished his dear friend on Instagram. He said, "Happy birthday @bharti.laughterqueen bhartiiiiii...stay blessed...u r a rockstar and an amazing person...bas aise hi rehna #mp #wish #bharti#lalli"-(sic)
Nikul’s Cute Wishes For His ‘Motu’
Television director Nikul Desai posted a collage of images of his with Bharti with an extremely adorable caption. He said, "Wishing my motu @bharti.laughterqueen a very very happy birthday and a great life ahead.. #rockstar #myfav #superfun #motu #chintu #lalli #bittu #happybday #yolo #repost ❤️❤️?ﾟﾎﾉ"- (sic)
