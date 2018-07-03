English
 »   »  Stand-up Comedian Bharti Singh Turns 34 Today! Here’s How Family & Friends Wished Her

Stand-up Comedian Bharti Singh Turns 34 Today! Here’s How Family & Friends Wished Her

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bharti Singh, who became the face of Indian stand-up comedy, is celebrating her birthday today, July 3, 2018. The Great Indian Laughter Challenge runner up turns 34. Born and brought up in Punjab, Bharti gained recognition for her eccentric sense of humour.The comedian married writer Harsh Limbachiyaa in 2017 in Goa. As Bharti enters another year, this is how family and friends wished her on her birthday in the most adorable way.

    Monalisa’s Love

    Bhojpuri actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa took to her Instagram handle to wish her dear friend Bharti. She posted a picture from Bharti's wedding and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday to my dearest ,Sweetest, Innocent , Super Talented , Extraordinary @bharti.laughterqueen ... #birthdaygirl #enjoytothefullest #loveyou"- (sic). Mona and Bharti had participated in Nach Baliye Season 7 with their respective spouses.

    Harsh Has An Adorable Message For His Beloved

    Bharti's better-half said, "To the world... You're a great comedian, a friend to some, a daughter, a daughter in law, a sister, a Masi... But to me.... You're my world... You're my wife and my best friend... You not just make me laugh... But you double my joy and half my sorrow... Happiest birthday to the bestest person in the world... Because she is my world.... Love you loads @bharti.laughterqueen
    Happiest birthday from your Hubby! ?￰ﾟﾤﾗ❤️❤️
    #birthdaygirl #birthdayvibes #mydarling #loveofmylife #haarshkibharti #loveyouloads" -(sic)

    Hubby’s B’day Present

    The comedian shared with fans how her husband Harsh wished her, by posting a picture with the presents she received from him. The duo is seen holding a workout kit. Bharti captioned it as, "Best birthday gift from @ritebite_maxprotein
    A gift that's going keep me fit throughout the year and keep motivating me towards my goal ?￰ﾟﾤﾗ
    Thank you guys... Gifts have started flowing ?
    #birthdaygirl #birthdayvibes #birthdayprep #gifts #love"-(sic)

    Maniesh’s Message For B’day Girl

    Television host Maniesh Paul also wished his dear friend on Instagram. He said, "Happy birthday @bharti.laughterqueen bhartiiiiii...stay blessed...u r a rockstar and an amazing person...bas aise hi rehna #mp #wish #bharti#lalli"-(sic)

    Nikul’s Cute Wishes For His ‘Motu’

    Television director Nikul Desai posted a collage of images of his with Bharti with an extremely adorable caption. He said, "Wishing my motu @bharti.laughterqueen a very very happy birthday and a great life ahead.. #rockstar #myfav #superfun #motu #chintu #lalli #bittu #happybday #yolo #repost ❤️❤️?￰ﾟﾎﾉ"- (sic)

    Also Read - Hina Khan Dresses Inappropriately To Children's Event!

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 10:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue