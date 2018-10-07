 »   »  Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Komolika To Be Revealed; Hina Khan Rehearses, Looks Stunning In Gold!

Mohsin Drops A Hint

When Mohsin aka Kartik was asked at the award ceremony if his favorite vamp Komolika will be finally revealed, he said he would be announcing all the names. Previously too, reports were making rounds that Komolika will be revealed to the world on this day. It sure sounds exciting!

Hina Khan Sweats It Out

While the actress hasn't spoken about her new role, she has been showing off her moves during the rehearsals for her Staar Parivaar Awards performance. In a video available on Twitter, Hina is seen dancing along with the choreographer for the song ‘Dilbar Dilbar' from Satyameva Jayate.

She Stuns In Gold

Hina shared a few pictures on her Insta story from the event. She is seen wearing a golden dress for the red carpet and another golden outfit for her performance. She looks stunning in both.

Fans Adore Her Look

Upon seeing Hina's look for the night, fans couldn't stop but compliment her. A fan wrote on Twitter, "Kya khoob lagti ho 😍 🔥 badi sundar dikthi ho ..such stunner you are can never ever take eyes off your mesmerising beauty that shines more than diamonds 💎 as you are beautiful inside and out" - (sic)

Komolika Will Be Introduced Soon

Ever since Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 hit the television screens, fans have been excited to see their favorite Jodi Prerna and Anurag's chemistry. According to the latest reports, Ekta Kapoor will soon ben introducing Komolika on the show. Seems like Hina's Khan fans' wait will end soon.