 »   »  Star Parivaar Awards 2018: Komolika To Be Revealed; Hina Khan Rehearses, Looks Stunning In Gold!

Star Parivaar Awards 2018 is finally here! The award ceremony for this year was held in Mumbai yesterday (October 7, 2018). The event was graced by several celebrities. We took you through some of the celebrities' red carpet looks, and now, we have some exciting news for you! Apparently, the most awaited Antagonist of Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 will be announced during Star Parivaar Awards 2018. Hina Khan also has been sharing pictures from the event on her Instagram handle and she looks stunning in a Golden dress. Here's a look at her rehearsals prior to the grand performance!
Mohsin Drops A Hint
When Mohsin aka Kartik was asked at the award ceremony if his favorite vamp Komolika will be finally revealed, he said he would be announcing all the names. Previously too, reports were making rounds that Komolika will be revealed to the world on this day. It sure sounds exciting!
Hina Khan Sweats It Out
While the actress hasn't spoken about her new role, she has been showing off her moves during the rehearsals for her Staar Parivaar Awards performance. In a video available on Twitter, Hina is seen dancing along with the choreographer for the song ‘Dilbar Dilbar' from Satyameva Jayate.
She Stuns In Gold
Hina shared a few pictures on her Insta story from the event. She is seen wearing a golden dress for the red carpet and another golden outfit for her performance. She looks stunning in both.
Fans Adore Her Look
Upon seeing Hina's look for the night, fans couldn't stop but compliment her. A fan wrote on Twitter, "Kya khoob lagti ho 😍 🔥 badi sundar dikthi ho ..such stunner you are can never ever take eyes off your mesmerising beauty that shines more than diamonds 💎 as you are beautiful inside and out" - (sic)
Komolika Will Be Introduced Soon
Ever since Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 hit the television screens, fans have been excited to see their favorite Jodi Prerna and Anurag's chemistry. According to the latest reports, Ekta Kapoor will soon ben introducing Komolika on the show. Seems like Hina's Khan fans' wait will end soon.
