 Sumeet Vyas' Girlfriend Ekta Kaul Wishes Him On His Birthday In The Cutest Way!

Sumeet Vyas’ Girlfriend Ekta Kaul Wishes Him On His Birthday In The Cutest Way!

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    Sumeet Vyas, who started his journey through web series, has grown to become a known face in the Bollywood. The actor is appreciated for his versatility, sense of humor and appealing looks. Sumeet is celebrating his birthday today, July 27, 2018, and his girlfriend Ekta Kaul took to her Instagram handle to wish him with an extremely simple yet loving message. The duo has been dating for a while now, following Sumeet's separation from his ex-wife Shivani Tanksale.

    Sumeet Vyas

    Ekta's caption read, "Here's to another year of laughing until it hurts, dealing with stupid people and keeping each other moderately sane. May your birthday be filled with magic moments and merlot.. Happy birthday, @sumeetvyas" - (sic)

    A few month ago, when rumors regarding Sumeet's engagement to beau Ekta Kaul started to make rounds, the actor brushed the hoaxes off saying, "I would like to put an end to all the rumors and speculation around my engagement to actor Ekta Kaul. The rumors are false. We are currently dating and are enjoying this phase of our relationship. As both of us are busy with our careers, we would like to spend more time together before taking the next step."

    Meanwhile, Ekta has never refrained from expressing her feelings for Sumeet. It is evident through her social media posts that the actress is head over heels for her man and he feels the same for her. She captioned one of her Instagram posts as, "And into his arms I go to lose my mind and find my soul.. @sumeetvyas sometimes there's only one thing to say. P.S I love you. 💞💞😘😘." - (sic)

    Sumeet was previously married to television actress Shivani Tanksale. The couple ended their marriage of seven years in 2017. Sumeet made a statement confirming his divorce in which he was quoted saying, "There have been other rumours about my divorce that have come up post the launch of the Veere di Wedding trailer. I would also like to confirm my divorce to actress Shivani Tanksale took place in 2017, it happened amicably and we both continue to remain friends. There is a friendship that has been there for many years and we split ways with a lot of respect."

    Friday, July 27, 2018
