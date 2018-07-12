 »   »  Sunidhi Chauhan On Maternity Break: Says She Enjoyed ‘Not Working’

Related Articles
Sunidhi Chauhan, who became the proud mother of her baby boy Tegh in the month of January this year, 2018, talks about her maternity break. The singer says she enjoyed not working and this was the first time she took a break from her singing career. Sunidhi Chauhan is back to work as she is seen as one of the judges on the singing reality show Dil Hai Hindustani 2. Sunidhi married music composer Hitesh Sonik in 2012 and Tegh is the musician couple's first child. This is what Sunidhi has to say about being a mother.
This Was Her First Break
While talking to the daily Mid Day about taking time off from singing to take care of her bundle of joy, Sunidhi said, "This was my first genuine break in 34 years of my life. I have been singing and performing since childhood. I enjoyed this phase of not working. I wondered why it got over soon."
On Balancing Work & Motherhood
In an interview to IANS, much before the arrival of her son Tegh, Sunidhi had said, "Every girl in the world goes through this and I am one of them. I have to balance both. There is going to be a new life in my life and it will be equally or more important than anything else. I do know that my first and last love is my singing, the gift God gave to me. So, I will take care of both and just make sure I am at peace with myself."
Her New Gig As A Mother
When Sunidhi posted an image with her baby son and captioned it as, "Ready for my first gig as a Mom!", the fans couldn't contain their excitement. The comments read, "Awww so cuteeeeee baby 😍😍😘", and "Mujhe to dono hi pyare lagte Ho" - (sic)
Father & Son
Sunidhi captioned this image of hubby and son as, #MyAll #nofilterneeded". To which the fans replied, "oh ho what a bond between u both sg and sunidhi mam love and respect to u both ...", and "super cute & adorable pic. God bless Lil tegh wid all success & happiness" - (sic)
About Her Show Being Culturally Diverse
After her maternity break, Sunidhi returned to the singing reality show Dil Hai Hindustaani 2, where she's seen alongside music composer Pritam and singer Badshah. Talking about diversity on the show she said, "The makers wanted to musically upgrade the show. The contestants are not only from India but also abroad; their love for Indian music brings them here."
