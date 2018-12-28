 »   »  Sunil Grover Reacts To Kanpur Wale Khuaranas Being Compared With The Kapil Sharma Show!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma were one of the most happening comedy couple until their fallout. However, after a break, both have returned to television with their own shows. While The Kapil Sharma Show will hit the small screen soon, Kanpur Wale Khuranas was aired a few days ago. However, soon after its premiere, viewers began to compare Sunil's show with Kapil's. Recently, while talking Indian Express in an interview, Sunil opened up about various topics, including the comparisons being draw between his and Kapil's forthcoming comedy show.
Sunil Reacts To Comparison's With Kapil's Show
Expressing his opinion on the comparisons being drawn, Sunil said, "See, the creative team that has conceived the show is the same. So the expression might be similar. We can't escape that. All I can say is that I was really missing the genre. And I am happy to be back. Same stories can be told in different way, it all depends on the final results. Also, we have a completely different setup with a jija-saali angle. So it's a new and fun series."
He's Not Under Pressure Of Success
When asked if he's under pressure considering the fate of the show, the comedian responded saying, "Not at all. I am not taking any kind of pressure this time. To be honest, I don't know about the audience but we really enjoy shooting for the show. I really wish and pray that people also like our effort. Our intention is to solely bring laughter to the audience,".
He's All Praises For Salman
Praising his co-actor Salman Khan, Sunil said, "He has the aura of a star but when you get to know him, he is a very friendly person. He is always laughing and having fun. Salman is also very passionate and you get to learn so much from him. He is doing so many things, from films, TV and events. Also, thanks to him, I got the good habit of a healthy lifestyle. I hit the gym regularly with him on shoots."
On Juggling Between Different Medium
"There is no solid plan as such to stick to any medium. It all depends on the work that I get. And I love television, especially such kind of shows. So can never say no to it.", he added.
