 Sunil Grover REVEALS Salman Tried To Bring Him & Kapil Together! 'Time Will Tell, God Will Tell'

Sunil Grover REVEALS Salman Tried To Bring Him & Kapil Together! 'Time Will Tell, God Will Tell'

By
    Actor and comedian Sunil Grover will be making his television comeback with his new show Kanpur Waale Khuranas, which will go on air from December 15, 2018. He and Kapil Sharma worked together for a long time until their relationship fell apart following Kapil's mid-air spat. Recently, rumors were making rounds that the Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is reportedly produced the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show, tried to patch things up between Sunil and Kapil. Recently, in a PTI interview Sunil Grover confirmed the rumors. This is what he has to say about working with Kapil!

    What Did Salman Tell Sunil?

    When Sunil Grover was asked if Salman tried clearing air between him and Kapil, the comedian said, "He (Salman) did speak to me briefly about it (bringing two of us together). We had a very casual chat about it but nothing much. Time will tell, God will tell. Right now I am concentrating on my show and hope I am able to bring a smile on everyone's faces."

    Sunil Isn't Bothered By Comparisons

    This is what Sunil had to say about being compared with other comedians, "We love comparisons. We often love to compare ourselves - be it personally or professionally. But each individual has their own unique quality. The more the merrier"

    He Was Nervous About His Show

    "There are hundreds of shows that are made every year and only three-four turn out to be hits. The attempt always is to connect with the audience. I took this up as the show has a nice vibe. But there was some nervousness about how it will work and all."

    On Kanpur Waale Khuranas Being A Success

    When asked about the downfall of his previous show, he said, "There will be some hit shows, there will be shows that will not be accepted. But that does not stop me from working".

    There Is No Formula To Success

    "Once you think you have learnt the trick is where you have lost the trick. So the trick is not to get into the trick. The trick is to keep learning, understanding, to live in the present, be it in the moment and give your best.", he added.

    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 10:59 [IST]
