Surbhi Chandna Concludes Her Ishqbaaz Journey With ITA Best Actor Trophy; Shares Heart-felt Note

By
    Surbhi Chandna became a household name by playing the role of Anika on the television show Ishqbaaz. For over 2 years she entertained her fans with the kidkithod character. However, introduction of a generation leap by the makers led to her exit from the show. Recently, Surbhi bagged the Indian Television Academy Awards Best Actor trophy. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note with her fans, in which she concludes her journey on Ishqbaaz.

    Surbhi Concludes Her Ishqbaaz Journey With ITA Trophy!

    She wrote, And the beauteous journey of Ishqbaaaz completes for me with the Indian Television Academy Awards Best Actor (popular) Trophy @anuranjan1010 @theita_officialpage Thankyou for the appreciation in-turn making my night blissful ."

    "This is not mine alone but everybody who has helped me better my craft and been a part of my growth. Fan- Family i am soo soo blessed to have your LimitLess LOVE IN Abundance ♥️
    Lets talk SHIMMER BABY-" - (sic)

    On the professional front, reports are making rounds that Surbhi has already started shotting for her next show Kanpur Wale Khuranas. She will be seen romancing Ayushmann Khurana's brother Aparshakti Khurana in Sunil Grover's next.

    Meanwhile, Ishqbaaz will be entering a new phase starting December 17, 2018. Nakuul Mehta will be seen playing the role of rockstar Shivaansh Singh Oberoi, who is Shivaay and Anika's son. We need to wait and watch if Ishqbaaz will be able to impress fans post leap. Let us know your views in the comments below!

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 17:11 [IST]
