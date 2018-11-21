 »   »  Surbhi Chandna CONFIRMS Her Exit From Ishqbaaz; Gets Emotional As She Assures Fans She's Doing Fine

Surbhi Assures Fans She's Doing Fine

Since everybody was worried as to how Surbhi would accept her exit from one of the most loved shows of television, the actress assured her fans that she's doing absolutely fine and that she's content with an amazing run she's had on Ishqbaaz. Says it's been a beautiful journey.

Surbhi Thanks Her Fans For Being Patient

In the first video that she shared on Twitter, Surbhi thanks her fans for being extremely patient and waiting a long time to hear from her. She says, "I am going to break the news. I'm totally ready to embark on a new beginning all together by bidding goodbye to an extremely speacial and life changing journey of Ishqbaaz". She further thanks the fans for living every emotion with her and help her achieve all the success.

Playing Anika Was A Mad Ride

The actress further says that playing Anika was a mad ride. Surbhi thanked her fans for giving her character Anika names such as Khidkitod and two rupees. She also acknowledged the fact that the last few days have been blur and she's overwhelmed by the response she's received from fans around the world, the endless number of emails, hashtags and social media trends.

She's Going To Miss Everything

Surbhi further added that she's going to miss everything that she experienced in the last two and half years, which includes receiving huge number of gifts from fans, spending time with the Ishqbaaz team and constantly cracking up on the set to keep the atmosphere lively. Surbhi said she would miss sharing meals with her team the mos

Anika Bids A Final Goodbye

Surbhi says her character Anika wouldn't have been a huge hit if not for the makers of the show and she further thanked her team for re-defining Indian television through Ishqbaaz. Under her final video she wrote, "Signing off as YOUR KHIDKITOD ANNIKA with gratitude and affection.I promise to be back with a bang and entertain you all in a new avatar very soon. Just keep loving me,i ll keep loving you and the rest will fall in place." - (sic)