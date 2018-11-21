 »   »  Surbhi Chandna CONFIRMS Her Exit From Ishqbaaz; Gets Emotional As She Assures Fans She's Doing Fine

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Nagrota Attack: Free Run For Terrorists
-
- 5 Best Short And Safe Investments In India
- Ban On Registration Of New Vehicles In Bangalore — Does It Really Make A Difference?
- Launch Alert: Huawei Mate 20 Pro To Launch On 27th November
- Deepika And Ranveer Bangalore Reception: All You Need To Know!
- F1 Raceweek: Alonso Farewell Looms
- Typhus - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention
- Have You Visited These Saltwater Lakes Of India?
A few days ago, speculations with regard to television actress Surbhi Chandna quitting Ishqbaaz started making rounds. Fans were extremely upset with the channel and the makers of the show. After a long wait, Surbhi Chandna finally broke her silence and took to her Twitter handle to confirm that she is indeed quitting the show. The actress posted a series of short videos, in which she's seen thanking her fans, friends, family and Ishqbaaz team for providing her with all the love and support in the past two and half years. Meanwhile, the fans are also waiting to hear more about the rest of the cast, who are reported to be bidding a goodbye to the show. Here's what an emotional Surbhi has to say to her fans.
Surbhi Assures Fans She's Doing Fine
Since everybody was worried as to how Surbhi would accept her exit from one of the most loved shows of television, the actress assured her fans that she's doing absolutely fine and that she's content with an amazing run she's had on Ishqbaaz. Says it's been a beautiful journey.
Surbhi Thanks Her Fans For Being Patient
In the first video that she shared on Twitter, Surbhi thanks her fans for being extremely patient and waiting a long time to hear from her. She says, "I am going to break the news. I'm totally ready to embark on a new beginning all together by bidding goodbye to an extremely speacial and life changing journey of Ishqbaaz". She further thanks the fans for living every emotion with her and help her achieve all the success.
Playing Anika Was A Mad Ride
The actress further says that playing Anika was a mad ride. Surbhi thanked her fans for giving her character Anika names such as Khidkitod and two rupees. She also acknowledged the fact that the last few days have been blur and she's overwhelmed by the response she's received from fans around the world, the endless number of emails, hashtags and social media trends.
She's Going To Miss Everything
Surbhi further added that she's going to miss everything that she experienced in the last two and half years, which includes receiving huge number of gifts from fans, spending time with the Ishqbaaz team and constantly cracking up on the set to keep the atmosphere lively. Surbhi said she would miss sharing meals with her team the mos
Anika Bids A Final Goodbye
Surbhi says her character Anika wouldn't have been a huge hit if not for the makers of the show and she further thanked her team for re-defining Indian television through Ishqbaaz. Under her final video she wrote, "Signing off as YOUR KHIDKITOD ANNIKA with gratitude and affection.I promise to be back with a bang and entertain you all in a new avatar very soon. Just keep loving me,i ll keep loving you and the rest will fall in place." - (sic)
MOST READ : Nakuul's Alleged Funky AVATAR Post Leap! SHOCKING Details Revealed On Entire Cast Quitting Ishqbaaz!