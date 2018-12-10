 »   »  Surbhi & Nakuul Goof Around Ishqbaaz Sets On Last Day Of Shoot; They Have A Tip For Nickyanka!

Surbhi & Nakuul Escape The Paps!

Surbhi shared a video, in which she and Nakuul act as a star couple, who tried to escape the Paparazzi. She wrote, "NM & SC- THE HAWT CELEBRITY (reel) COUPLE have found a way to deal with the uncontrollable PAPS.. *NICKYANKA * say wha ? Thanks us at your Mumbai reception for the enlightening you both with the IDEA OF THE GREAT ESCAPE." - (sic)

Surbhi Get Emotional

In another video, Surbhi is seen taunting Mansi for lying down and eating her oats Paratha. In the same video, the actress gives the fans a tour of her room and says how she is going miss all of it following her exit from the show.

She Does It Yet Again!

Surbhi isn't very different from her character Anika. Though, during an interview she said she wants to stop living Anika, seems like it's going to take a while to do so. In another video that she shared, she acts like a superstar who is trying to avoid the media. We can't enough of Surbhi's wit!

The 6 AM Party

Surbhi shared a picture on her Insta story in which she along with the ladies from Ishqbaaz was seen all decked in party attire. Seems like the team had a farewell party after wrapping the shoot of the last episode before the leap. She wrote, "6 AM pictures".