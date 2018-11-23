 »   »  This Is What Surbhi Plans On Doing After Her Exit From Ishqbaaz, But She Wants To Stop Living Anika!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Ishqbaaz fans were taken aback when their favorite actress Surbhi Chandna aka Anika announce her exit from the show. The actress took to her social media handle to big a final goodbye to the fans. However, this didn't go well with the audiences, who began to protest against the decision of the show makers. #nosurbhinoishqbaaz began to trend on Twitter, and fans were seen throwing their temper tantrums at the channel and the producer Gul Khan. But, Surbhi Chandna made a statement saying she is happy with the decision of the makers and has no regrets. Now that she's out of Ishqbaaz family, this is what Surbhi plans on doing next.
Surbhi Wants To Stop Living Anika!
Surbhi gained a huge fan following and popularity by appearing as Anika on Ishqbaaz. She became one of the most loved characters on the show. Undoubtedly, Anika became a huge part of Surbhi's life. But, she thinks it's high time she let go of it. Talking to Times of India she said, "I will have to learn to stop living Anika now."
The Forthcoming Holiday
Recently, we told you that Surbhi has been roped in for Sunil Grover's comeback television show Kanpur Wale Khuranas. But before she takes on her next project, the actress says she wants to travel. She said, "I am planning to travel to London for a holiday and then, I will consider the offers that come my way".
She's Ready To Play A Mother
When asked if she quit the show because she had to play a mother's role post leap, Surbhi said, "The show is taking a leap, so the question of playing a mother does not arise. Secondly, I don't want to play a mother now, I may do it later."
On Ishqbaaz Losing Popularity
"No, I think many shows run for seven-eight years. And if the creatives feel that there is potential after the leap, I will respect that decision. Also, not many shows enjoy the kind of popularity, our show has garnered."
