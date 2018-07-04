 »   »  Surbhi Jyoti & Anita Hassanandani Share A Goofy Moment From Naagin 3 Shoot!

Related Articles
Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti, took to her Instagram handle yesterday July 3, 2018, to share a goofy picture from her shoot. She is seen sharing a fun moment with friend and co-star Anita Hassnandani. Surbhi captioned the image as "We the #Naagins 🤗❤️ @anitahassanandani"."-(sic). Both the actresses are seen in their Naagin costumes. While fans are happy to see their favourite actress displaying her Bella avatar, here are some otherpictures of Surbhi you ought to see!
Bella & Vishaka’s Naagin Roop
Surbhi Jyoti, who has nearly two millions followers on Instagram, has always managed to receive appreciation from her fans' end. For her goofy picture with Anita, fans commented, " Hello GORGEOUS !😍😍😍 surbhhiiii i cant even breath ! ....... you look on fire. you are so damn stunning and very tempting ......the most beautiful cutest and hottest Naagrani. i love yous so much my best actress and my dream girl @surbhijyoti you are a deadly combo of cuteness and hotness !💥.......have fun Bae"- (sic)
Gorgeous In Ethnic
Just a few hours since after Surbhi shared her picture with Anita, she posted another picture where she's seen gracefully posing in a saree. She can pull off any look, can't you see? She captioned her image using a Tom Robbins quote. Which read, "That's why poets are so important. They remember our dreams for us."-(sic)
She’s A Friends Fan
The actress expressed her love for the show Friends by captioning her image as, "How you doing ...?"-(sic). Any Friends fan would know its Joey's signature dialogue from the show. Surbhi, who looks poised in the picture, is seen in a modern avatar.
The Naagins Can Pout
Who said pouts are a western thing? The Naagin 3 actresses proved it wrong by sharing this image with fans in which the duo can be seen pouting in a sensual manner while clad in their characters attire. One of the fans called Surbhi the most beautiful. The comment read, "pspoors17mop12345678 Surbhi you are most beautiful lady in the world"-(sic)
Hot Little Black Dress
When Surbhi posted the picture, she was asked by fans why she wouldn't try her luck in Bollywood. Also, one of the fans went ahead to say she's better than many Bollywood actresses. "Ua still better then sonam kapoor but why dont u try in bolly?? Still u cry better then aksara from star plus.chopping onion with naked vision n watching ua acts freaks everyone tears same."-(sic)
