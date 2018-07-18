 »   »  #TalkToAMuslim: Gauahar Khan On Believing In One's Own Faith & Killing Hatred

# TalkToAMuslim has been trending on twitter since the time Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked on opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Congress a 'Muslim Party', during a meet with Muslim leaders and activists. Following this, many celebrities went ahead expressing their views on the issue. One among them was the actress Gauahar Khan. Addressing the controversy, she tweeted about people following their own faith and stopping the hatred.

She tweeted, "#TalkToAMuslim seriously didn't think a day would come where talking to a muslim leader or a commoner would question ur patriotism or ur belief in ur own faith!!by land I am a Hindu, by faith I am a Muslim and by heart n soul INDIAN is my identity !!! #killThehate #spreadlove." - (sic)

She also posted a picture of herself with a placard in hand that read, "I am an Indian Muslim, I am Human Too. You can talk to me #TalkToAMuslim #StopTheHate #UnityInDiversity." She further wrote, "Chodho kal ki baatein , kal ki baat purani! Naye daur se likhenge hum milkar nayi kahaaani, HUM Hindustani HUM Hindustani." - (sic)

Actress Swara Bhasker, who also took a stand on the controversy, quoted author Rana Safvi's tweet that read, "'I'm an Indian Muslim'I have fun'I enjoy life'I can talk to you on Shakespeare, Ghalib, Meerabai, the Mughals and the First war of Indian independence'Of Muslim contribution to freedom struggle'Come talk to me #TalkToAMuslim #TalktoaMuslim' ". - (sic)

With regard to the controversy, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "'I stand with the last person in the line. The exploited, marginalised and the persecuted. Their religion, caste or beliefs matter little to me. I seek out those in pain and embrace them. I erase hatred and fear. I love all living beings. I am the Congress." - (sic)

However, Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi brushed off the reports and said that Rahul Gandhi never made any such statements. She tweeted, "This is absolute lies and shameful spin by the newspaper. The BJP using it to further its own agenda, yet again, exposes their desperate tactics to mislead the nation. However this will not deter us to fight for India's founding principles and its democratic values.". - (sic)

