Tanmay Bhat & Gursimran Khamba OUT Of AIB; Rohan & Tanmay's Pedophilic Tweets Exposed!

    #MeToo movement in India has brought forth several shocking incidents related to sexual harassment. Until now, many known faces of the Bollywood and television industries were exposed. Now, we are rather shocked to learn the much renowned comedy group of India, AIB, has also been accused of sexual harassment by many women. As the situation takes an ugly turn, co-founders Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba are temporarily out of AIB, as per a statement released by the channel. Also, singer Sona Mohapatra has exposed Tweets by Rohan and Tanmay that are highly inappropriate and encourage pedophilia!

    Gursimran Khamba Abused The Victim For 5 Months!

    A sexual harassment survivor who chose to remain anonymous issued a statement, in which she said that the co-founder of AIB, Gursimran Khamba, mentally abused and blackmailed her for 5 months when she refused to reciprocate to his sexual advancements. Following this, AIB officially announced that Khamba will be out of AIB until further notice.

    Rohan & Tanmay's Pedophilic Tweets Exposed

    Yesterday, singer Sona Mohapatra took to her Instagram handle to post a few tweets of Rohan and Tanmay from the past that clearly showcase pedophilic comments. Sona wrote, "These top runners of the ‘funny' race, aren't really #funny are they? Sickness from the much loved and indulged members of the comic tribe 🤬😡😶" - (sic)

    Tanmay Bhatt Issues Apology

    When one of the AIB writers Utsav Chakraborty was exposed for sending sexually explicit images to minor girls, Tanmay Bhatt issued an apology on the social media saying he continued to have ties with him despite being aware of his actions. According to the latest reports, Tanmay Bhatt has also cut all his ties with AIB.

    Hotstar & MAMI Drop AIB

    Following the accusations made against AIB, Hotstar issued a statement saying they have cancelled On Air With AIB season 3. MAMI also declared that they would be dropping one of AIB's films called Chintu Ka Birthday from the film festival.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 12:22 [IST]
