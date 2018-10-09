 »   »   »  Tara’s Deven Bhojani Supports Vinita; Says He Has Heard Alok Nath Gets CRAZY When He Gets Drunk!

Alok On The Rape Allegation!

Alok was quoted by Times Now as saying, "That's her perspective that you've gone through and it's really horrific and it's like something terrible and that's her prerogative, her own personal perspective. So I give her a chance, you know, let her, whatever she felt or whatever happened, to be made public."

“Either It’s A Ghost Or Another Human Being”

When asked that Vinita had said she was intoxicated and everything happened after that, Alok said, "Firstly, let's not blame the alcohol. Secondly, it's her perspective." He further said, "No, I don't want to clear my perspective here. In any horrific incident, a single person isn't involved. Either it's a ghost or another human being. So she's had a related incident, which is fine."

“It Is A Fragment Of A Certain Imagination”

"From my point of view, it is something which is a fragment of a certain imagination, from a person for whom I did a lot of things in life. I don't want to discuss it right now."

Tara Actor Deven Bhojani Support Vinita

On the other hand, Tara actor, Deven Bhojani has come out in support of Vinita. He has called her a courageous woman for sharing her traumatic experience with the world. He revealed to Zoom that he has heard stories of drunk Alok Nath going 'crazy'!

Deven Got Goosebumps After Reading Vinita’s Post

Deven played the role of Petha in the show and he joined the show in its second generation. He revealed to the entertainment portal that he shared a good working relation with Vinita. The actor told the entertainment portal, "Last night I read her Facebook post and it was shocking. I got Goosebumps when I read it because it was so traumatic. Definitely, she must have put in a lot of courage to come and release such a thing."

“When He Drinks He Gets Crazy!”

He further said, "About Alok ji, I haven't worked with him often. But yes, I have heard about it vaguely that he is a nice person during the day but after evening, when he drinks, he gets crazy. He abuses, he gets into fights and does all sorts of things that a normal Alok ji would never even think of. So this is the image, these are the stories I have heard. I don't know how much truth lies in these stories."

AIB Takes Off A Spoof Of Alok’s Nayak 2

Meanwhile, AIB, who are themselves under the scanner after their team members (Utsav Chakraborty and Gursimran Khamba) were accused of sexual harassment, has taken down a spoof video of Nayak 2 that features Alok Nath, from their YouTube channel.