 »   »  Navneet Nishan Was Harassed By Alok Nath: 'I Don't Want Some Alcoholic Fool To Mess It Up For Me'

The producer and director of the 90s television show Tara gathered courage and spoke about being raped by the renowned actor Alok Nath. She shared a detailed post on her Facebook handle and revealed that the actor also misbehaved with the lead actress Navneet Nishan. In a throwback interview from the 90s, Navneet had revealed as to how she was treated inappropriately by Alok Nath. She also refused to work with him when he called her a "drug user".

The actress had even sued Alok Nath for Rs 1 Crore for calling her a drug user in an interview. Apparently, Navneet had a fight with Alok Nath's wife Ashu Nath, who was the costume coordinator on the show. The actress said the "drug user" allegations made against were just a hoax. In the interview, she had said, "It's taken me 8 years to get where I am and I don't want some alcoholic fool to mess it up for me."

Talking about the incident, in a recent interview, Navneet told NDTV, "I support every woman and man who is standing up for herself/himself in the #MeToo movement. I empathise with Vinta for the terrible pain she has gone through; it is unimaginable. I dealt with the four-year harassment by slapping the man in question and it is done and dusted. l suffered the loss of the show and was further shamed by the man through media and I endured that. I fought my battles there and then. I am immensely glad that the power trip and sexual dominance coming from this power is being called out. It is high time."

In the Facebook post that Vinita shared, she also spoke about Navneet being harassed by Alok Nath. She said, "He was an alcoholic, shameless and obnoxious but he was also the television star of that decade, so not only was he forgiven for all his bad behavior but many of the guys would egg him on to be his worst. My lead female actor was being harassed by him. He would mess with her on the sets and everyone would be silent. When she complained to us, we decided to let him go."

