India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »  Teejay's Love Letters To Karanvir Bohra Are Adorable! She's Happy He's Not Diplomatic In Bigg Boss

Teejay's Love Letters To Karanvir Bohra Are Adorable! She's Happy He's Not Diplomatic In Bigg Boss

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Karanvir Bohra is extremely attached to his family and there is no second thought about. A lot of times in Bigg Boss 12, Karanvir has mentioned how much he misses his wife and adorable daughters. Little does he know that his wife Teejay Sidhu and kids always watch him on the television. Not only does his lovely wife watch her husband play, but she writes to him everyday on her Instagram handle! Yes, you heard it right. Teejay writes long letters in which she updates him about what's happening on her end and also talks about his day to day activities in Bigg Boss 12 house. Here are a few extracts from her letters that you must read!

    Teejay's Happy He's Not Diplomatic

    "Hi sweety. :) My day are spent with the babies, my evenings with #BiggBoss, with you, even though you're not really here. :) I saw the precap for tonights episode. You called out a co-contestant for her bad behavior and said she deserved jail. Good for you! Glad you are not being diplomatic. When someone gets physical in the show, you should put your foot down, no matter what they may think." - (sic)

    She Wants Him To Work On His Game Plan

    "You have been doing so well in the show but I think you need to play a little more for yourself now. That's what #BiggBoss is about.And today seemed like a turning point. You understood what was being said to you and why. And you know what? I like this new you - more confident, more aware, like you're understanding what is happening around you!" - (sic)

    Taajay Feels Sorry For Karanvir

    "Hi sweety. You know, sometimes I see you in #BiggBoss and wonder, 'What have you gotten yourself into?' I saw this clip and felt so bad for you. You have to tolerate so much! At the same time, I felt proud of you for not losing your cool with these people even though they were so irritating! It just shows what kind of person you are. ❤ (Good for you, #Dipika and #Neha for not even reacting.) Keep going the way you are, try to keep as calm as you can because your patience will keep getting tested." - (sic)

    Sends Her Love To Him

    "Hi sweety, it's been ten days since you went into #BigBoss. Since we're not allowed to speak, I thought I'd write to you and share my thoughts here. Obviously you can't read this now - you'll just have lots of reading to do when the show ends! :) I hope you know we are watching you everyday, and sending you #love and strength. It's not easy being away from your family, especially for someone as emotionally attached as you. But I know you will become a stronger, better #KV when you're out. I'll keep you updated on everything from our end. You hang in there, love. You will be fine." - (sic)

    MOST READ : Farhan Furious With Chahatt For Defaming Him : 'We Are Still Married, Not Divorced Or Separated!

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue