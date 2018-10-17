 »   »  Teejay's Love Letters To Karanvir Bohra Are Adorable! She's Happy He's Not Diplomatic In Bigg Boss

Teejay's Happy He's Not Diplomatic

"Hi sweety. :) My day are spent with the babies, my evenings with #BiggBoss, with you, even though you're not really here. :) I saw the precap for tonights episode. You called out a co-contestant for her bad behavior and said she deserved jail. Good for you! Glad you are not being diplomatic. When someone gets physical in the show, you should put your foot down, no matter what they may think." - (sic)

She Wants Him To Work On His Game Plan

"You have been doing so well in the show but I think you need to play a little more for yourself now. That's what #BiggBoss is about.And today seemed like a turning point. You understood what was being said to you and why. And you know what? I like this new you - more confident, more aware, like you're understanding what is happening around you!" - (sic)

Taajay Feels Sorry For Karanvir

"Hi sweety. You know, sometimes I see you in #BiggBoss and wonder, 'What have you gotten yourself into?' I saw this clip and felt so bad for you. You have to tolerate so much! At the same time, I felt proud of you for not losing your cool with these people even though they were so irritating! It just shows what kind of person you are. ❤ (Good for you, #Dipika and #Neha for not even reacting.) Keep going the way you are, try to keep as calm as you can because your patience will keep getting tested." - (sic)

Sends Her Love To Him

"Hi sweety, it's been ten days since you went into #BigBoss. Since we're not allowed to speak, I thought I'd write to you and share my thoughts here. Obviously you can't read this now - you'll just have lots of reading to do when the show ends! :) I hope you know we are watching you everyday, and sending you #love and strength. It's not easy being away from your family, especially for someone as emotionally attached as you. But I know you will become a stronger, better #KV when you're out. I'll keep you updated on everything from our end. You hang in there, love. You will be fine." - (sic)